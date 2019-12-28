Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

December 28, 2019 10:18 pm
 
9 min read
      

___

SEPTEMBER

1 — Major League Baseball, Active rosters expand to 28 players.

2-7 — Auto racing, NHRA, U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis.

3-6 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement

3-6 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium.

4-6 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Singapore.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

5-6 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike DH World Championships, Leogang, Austria.

6 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Silesia, Poland.

6 — Auto Racing, F1, Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.).

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario.

7 — Horse racing, AQHA All-American Futurity, Ruidoso, N.M.

10 — Pro football, NFL regular season begins.

10-12 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Jinan, China.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

10-13 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW Championship, Virginia Water, England.

11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, Switzerland.

11 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Quebec, Canada.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

11-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

12-17 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur, Midlothian, Va.

12-17 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Point Clear, Ala.

13 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Misano, San Marino.

13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Montreal.

13 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Monterey, Calif.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open, Nanchang, China.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Zhengzhou (China) Open.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Hiroshima.

15 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Zagreb (Croatia) 2020.

15-20 — Archery, FITA World Field Championships, Yankton, S.D.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

17-20 — Auto racing, NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

17-20 — Men’s golf, European PGA, KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

18-19 — Men’s tennis, ITF, Davis Cup Groups I and II, various sites.

18-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

20 — Auto Racing, F1, Singapore Grand Prix.

20-27 — Cycling, UCI World Road Championships, Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland.

20-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Metz, France.

20-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, St. Petersburg (Russia).

21-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo.

21-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Guangzhou (China) Open.

21-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Korea Open, Seoul.

24 — Harness racing, Little Brown Jug, Delaware, Ohio.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Las Vegas.

25-27 — Men’s golf, Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis.

25-27 — Auto racing, NHRA, Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

25-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Laver Cup, Boston.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Las Vegas 300, Las Vegas.

27 — Running, Berlin Marathon.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, South Point 400, Las Vegas.

27 — Auto Racing, F1, Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

28-Oct. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Wuhan (China) Open, Wuhan.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chengdu (China) Open.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Huajin Securities Zhuhai (China) Championships.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Sofia (Bulgaria) Open.

29-30 — Major League Baseball, Wild-card games.

OCTOBER

1-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Miss.

1-4 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas.

1-4 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland.

2-4 — Auto racing, NHRA, Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

2-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis.

2-4 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Kazan, Russia.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Talladega, Ala.

4 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Aragon, Spain.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala.

4 — Horse racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Paris.

5-11 — Men’s ans women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, China Open, Beijing.

5-11 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Tokyo.

8-10 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Doha, Qatar.

8-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

8-11 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Italian Open, Rome.

9-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Drive for the Cure 250, Concord, N.C.

10 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Petit Le Mans, Braselton, Ga.

10— Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia, Italy.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America ROVAL 500, Concord, N.C.

11 — Running, Chicago Marathon.

11 — Auto Racing, F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

11-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rolex Shanghai Masters.

12-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

12-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

12-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Tianjin (China) Open.

15-18 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de Espana, Madrid.

15-18 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai.

15-18 — Auto racing, NHRA, Fall Nationals, Ennis, Texas.

15-20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China.

16-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

18 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Motegi, Japan.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

19-24 — Women’s tennis, WTA, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open, Luxembourg.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Stockholm Open.

19-25 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow.

20 — Major League Baseball, World Series starts.

22-25 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Portugal Masters, Vilamoura.

22-25 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Busan, South Korea.

23-25 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Berlin.

23-25 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Skate America, TBA.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas.

25 — Auto Racing, F1, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Texas 500, Fort Worth.

25 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.

26-Nov. 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Erste Bank Open, Vienna.

26-Nov. 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Swiss Indoors Basel.

26-Nov. 2 — Women’s tennis, WTA, WTA Elite Trophy, site TBD.

29-Nov. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai.

29-Nov. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda.

29-Nov. 1 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

29-Nov. 1 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Nationals, Las Vegas.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Ridgeway, Va.

30-Nov. 1 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Budapest, Hungary.

30-Nov. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Boca Raton (Fla.) Championship.

30-Nov. 1 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada, Ottawa, Ontario.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Ridgeway, Va.

NOVEMBER

1 — Running, New York City Marathon.

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.

1 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sepang, Malaysia.

1 — Auto Racing, F1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

2-8 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rolex Paris Masters

2-8 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shiseido WTA Finals, Shenzhen, China

3 — Horse racing, Melbourne (Australia) Cup.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5-8 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, TBA.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

6-7 — Horse racing, Breeders’ Cup, Lexington, Ky.

6-8 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Toto Japan Classic, Ibaraki, Japan.

6-8 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Cup of China, TBA, China.

6-8 — Swimming, FINA Grand Prix, Goald Coast, Australia.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Avondale, Ala.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Series Cup Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

8 — Triathlon, Ironman World Championship, Lahaina, Hawaii.

10-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan, Italy

12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Houston Open, Humble, Texas

12-15 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa.

12-15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

13-15 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Trophee Eric Bompard, France.

15 — Auto Racing, F1, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo.

15 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Valencia, Spain.

15-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Ga.

19-22 — Men’s golf, European PGA, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

19-22 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

20 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NAIA championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

20-22 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup, TBA, Russia.

21 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division III championship game, Columbus, Ohio.

21 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division I championships, Stillwater, Okla.

21 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division II championships, Evansville, Ind.

21 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division III championships, Terre Haute, Ind.

22 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Norfolk, Va.

22 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division II championship game, Bloomsburg, Pa.

22 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, TBD.

22 — Pro football, CFL Grey Cup, Regina, Saskatchewan.

23-29 — Men’s tennis, ITF, Davis Cup Finals, site TBD.

27-29 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, NHK Trophy, TBA, Japan.

29 — Auto Racing, F1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE.

DECEMBER

2-5 — Men’s golf, Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas.

3-8 — Swimming, FINA World Short Course Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

4 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I semifinals, Cary, N.C.

4 — College football, Pac-12 championship, Las Vegas.

5 — College football, ACC championship, Charlotte, N.C.

5 — College football, Big Ten championship, Indianapolis.

5 — College football, Conference USA championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, Big 12 championship, Arlington, Texas.

5 — College football, Mid-American championship, Detroit.

5 — College football, Mountain West championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, SEC championship, Atlanta.

5 — College football, American Athletic championship, at TBD.

5 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division III championship games, Greensboro, N.C.

5 — Men’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, TBD.

5 — Women’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.

5 — Women’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Sioux City, Iowa.

6 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Cary, N.C.

6 — Men’s water polo, NCAA championships game, Stanford, Calif.

6 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced.

6-10 — Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball, Winter meetings, TBA.

7-8 — Taekwondo, WTF World Team Championships, Tunis, Tunisia.

10-13 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix Final, TBA, China.

11-16 — Swimming, FINA World 25-Meter Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12 — College football, Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia.

12 — College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.

12 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division II championship games, Tampa, Fla.

12 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division II championship game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13 — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Santa Barbara, Calif.

18 or 19 — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NAIA championship game, Ruston, La.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison III championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison II championship, McKinney, Texas.

19 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Omaha, Neb.

19 — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PNC Father-Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.

28 — Peach Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Atlanta.

28 — Fiesta Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

30-Jan. 8 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sailing World Championships, New South Wales, Australia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama