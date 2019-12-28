UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___

JUNE

1 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.

4 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.

4-7 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), Fort Worth, Texas.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, S.C.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

4-7 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Houston.

4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas.

5-7 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

5-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas.

6 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.

6-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

7 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

7 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

7 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

8-14 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands.

8-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany.

8-14 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England.

9 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.

9-14 — Women’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

9-19 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.

10-12 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Omaha, Neb.

10-13 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.

11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Maine Open, Falmouth.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario

11-14 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Newton, Iowa.

12-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba, Japan.

12-14 — Women’s golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales.

12-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.

13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Iowa 250, Newton, Iowa.

13-14 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.

13-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.

14 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England.

15-21 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

17-20 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo, Egypt.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chicagoland 225, Madison, Ill.

19-21 — Auto racing, NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

19-21 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.

21 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.

21 — Auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

21 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.

21-28 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.

21-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca (Spain) Championships.

22 — Men’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

22 — Women’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

22-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

22-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg (Germany) Open.

22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, Berlin.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.

23-28 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.

24 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.

25 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.

25-28 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.

25-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.

25-28 — Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, St. Louis.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, Farmington.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.

25-28 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.

26 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.

26-27 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.

26-28 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Va.

27-July 19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.

28 — Auto Racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.

28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.

28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pa.

28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.

29-July 12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/LTA, The Championships, London.

