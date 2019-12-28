Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

December 28, 2019 10:39 pm
 
4 min read
      

___

JUNE

1 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.

4 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.

4-7 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), Fort Worth, Texas.

Advertisement

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, S.C.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

4-7 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Houston.

4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas.

5-7 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

5-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas.

6 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.

6-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

7 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

7 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

7 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

8-14 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands.

8-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany.

8-14 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England.

9 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.

9-14 — Women’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

9-19 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.

10-12 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Omaha, Neb.

10-13 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.

11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Maine Open, Falmouth.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario

11-14 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Newton, Iowa.

12-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba, Japan.

12-14 — Women’s golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales.

12-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.

13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Iowa 250, Newton, Iowa.

13-14 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.

13-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.

14 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England.

15-21 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

17-20 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo, Egypt.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chicagoland 225, Madison, Ill.

19-21 — Auto racing, NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

19-21 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.

21 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.

21 — Auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

21 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.

21-28 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.

21-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca (Spain) Championships.

22 — Men’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

22 — Women’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

22-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

22-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg (Germany) Open.

22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, Berlin.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.

23-28 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.

24 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.

25 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.

25-28 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.

25-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.

25-28 — Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, St. Louis.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, Farmington.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.

25-28 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.

26 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.

26-27 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.

26-28 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Va.

27-July 19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.

28 — Auto Racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.

28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.

28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pa.

28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.

29-July 12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/LTA, The Championships, London.

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama