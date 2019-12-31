UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___

DECEMBER

2-5 — Men’s golf, Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas.

3-8 — Swimming, FINA World Short Course Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

4 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I semifinals, Cary, N.C.

4 — College football, Pac-12 championship, Las Vegas.

5 — College football, ACC championship, Charlotte, N.C.

5 — College football, Big Ten championship, Indianapolis.

5 — College football, Conference USA championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, Big 12 championship, Arlington, Texas.

5 — College football, Mid-American championship, Detroit.

5 — College football, Mountain West championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, SEC championship, Atlanta.

5 — College football, American Athletic championship, at TBD.

5 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division III championship games, Greensboro, N.C.

5 — Men’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, TBD.

5 — Women’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.

5 — Women’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Sioux City, Iowa.

6 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Cary, N.C.

6 — Men’s water polo, NCAA championships game, Stanford, Calif.

6 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced.

6-10 — Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball, Winter meetings, TBA.

7-8 — Taekwondo, WTF World Team Championships, Tunis, Tunisia.

10-13 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix Final, TBA, China.

11-16 — Swimming, FINA World 25-Meter Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12 — College football, Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia.

12 — College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.

12 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division II championship games, Tampa, Fla.

12 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division II championship game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13 — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Santa Barbara, Calif.

18 or 19 — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NAIA championship game, Ruston, La.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison III championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison II championship, McKinney, Texas.

19 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Omaha, Neb.

19 — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PNC Father-Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.

28 — Peach Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Atlanta.

28 — Fiesta Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

30-Jan. 8 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sailing World Championships, New South Wales, Australia.

