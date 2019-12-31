Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

December 31, 2019 2:33 pm
 
2 min read
      

___

DECEMBER

2-5 — Men’s golf, Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas.

3-8 — Swimming, FINA World Short Course Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

4 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I semifinals, Cary, N.C.

Advertisement

4 — College football, Pac-12 championship, Las Vegas.

5 — College football, ACC championship, Charlotte, N.C.

5 — College football, Big Ten championship, Indianapolis.

5 — College football, Conference USA championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, Big 12 championship, Arlington, Texas.

5 — College football, Mid-American championship, Detroit.

5 — College football, Mountain West championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, SEC championship, Atlanta.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

5 — College football, American Athletic championship, at TBD.

5 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division III championship games, Greensboro, N.C.

5 — Men’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, TBD.

5 — Women’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.

5 — Women’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Sioux City, Iowa.

6 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Cary, N.C.

6 — Men’s water polo, NCAA championships game, Stanford, Calif.

6 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced.

6-10 — Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball, Winter meetings, TBA.

7-8 — Taekwondo, WTF World Team Championships, Tunis, Tunisia.

10-13 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix Final, TBA, China.

11-16 — Swimming, FINA World 25-Meter Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12 — College football, Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia.

12 — College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.

12 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division II championship games, Tampa, Fla.

12 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division II championship game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13 — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Santa Barbara, Calif.

18 or 19 — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NAIA championship game, Ruston, La.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison III championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison II championship, McKinney, Texas.

19 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Omaha, Neb.

19 — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PNC Father-Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.

28 — Peach Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Atlanta.

28 — Fiesta Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

30-Jan. 8 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sailing World Championships, New South Wales, Australia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work