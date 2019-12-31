Listen Live Sports

UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

December 31, 2019 2:30 pm
 
MARCH

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.

1 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.

1 — Ice hockey, NHL trade deadline, 3 p.m. (EST).

2-8 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Open 6ème Sens-Métropole de Lyon (France).

2-8 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico.

4 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Drammen, Norway.

4-7 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.

5-7 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, S.D.

5-8 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

5-8 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan Island, China.

5-8 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.

6 — Gymnastics, Nastia Liukin Cup, Milwaukee.

6-7 — Men’s tennis , ITF, Davis Cup qualifiers, various sites.

6-7 — College wrestling, NAIA Championships, Park City, Kan.

6-8 — Diving, FINA World Series, Beijing, China.

6-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

6-8 — Athletics, IC4A Indoor, Boston.

6-19 — Bowling, PBA, World Series of Bowling XI, Las Vegas.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.

7 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy.

7 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Sierra Nevada, Spain.

7 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oslo, Norway.

7 — Gymnastics, AT&T American Cup, Milwaukee.

7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7-8 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Kvitjell, Norway.

7-8 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and slalom, Ofterschwang, Germany.

7-8 — Speedskating, World Cup Final, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

7-8 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

7-8 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

7-8 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, dual moguls, aerials, Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FanShield 500, Avondale, Ariz.

8 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.

8-15 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France.

10 — Pro football, Deadline for NFL clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

10 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

11-14 — College skiing, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Bozeman, Mont.

11-14 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II championships, Geneva, Ohio.

11-15 Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Kontiolahti, Finland.

11-15 — Badminton, All England Championships, Birmingham.

11-17 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy.

11-17 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11-17 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.

11-22 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.

12 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.

12-14 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel slalom, giant slalom and slalom, Are, Sweden.

12-15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

12-15 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Kenya Open, Nairobi.

12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

13-14 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor championships, Albuquerque, N.M.

13-14 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.

13-14 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Winston-Salem, N.C.

13-14 — College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13-14 — College wrestling, NCAA Division III championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

13-14 — College rifle, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Lexington, Ky.

13-15 — Short Track Speedskating, World Championships, Seoul, South Korea.

13-15 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, World Championships, Nanjing, China.

13-15 — Fencing, FIE Grand Prix Anaheim (Calif.) (final men’s and women’s foil international qualifier).

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.

14 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

14 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Indianapolis.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Georgia 200, Hampton Ga.

14-15 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

14-15 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Vikersund, Norway.

14-15 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

14-15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Winterberg, Germany.

14-15 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Schonach, Germany.

14-15 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, dual moguls, moguls, Idre Fjall, Sweden.

14-15 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Quebec, Canada.

14-22 — Curling, Women’s World Championships, Prince George, B.C., Canada.

15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

15 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla.

15 — Auto Racing, F1, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

15 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.

16 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.

16-22 — Figure Skating, World Championships, Montreal.

17 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I tournament opening round, Dayton, Ohio.

17 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Minneapolis.

17 — Men’s college basketball, NIT opening round, various campus sites.

18 — Pro football, NFL free agency period begins.

18-20 — Men’s and women’s alpine skiing, World Cup Finals, downhill, Super G, team parallel, giant slalom, slalom, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

18-21 — Women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Athens, Ga.

18-21 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III championships, Greensboro, N.C.

18-24 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.

18-24 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Billings, Mont.

19-21 — College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, Minneapolis.

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

19-22 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Founders Cup, Phoenix.

19-22 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA championships, Detroit.

19-22 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Indian Open, New Delhi, India.

19-22 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oslo-Holmenkollen, Norway.

19-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Homestead, Fla.

20 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I basketball tournament starts, various sites.

20-22 — Team Handball, Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

20-22 — Diving, FINA World Series, Kazan, Russia.

20-22 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Canmore, Alberta.

21 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, campus site TBD.

21 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.

21 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Columbus, Ohio.

21 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

21 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Fla.

21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Homestead, Fla.

21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo, Italy.

21 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Detroit.

21-22 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Chaikovsky, Russia.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. Va.

22 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Buriram, Thailand.

22 — Auto Racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.

22 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Boston.

22-29 — Table Tennis, World Championships, Busan, South Korea.

22-29 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

23-29 — Bowling, USBC Masters, Reno, Nev.

23-29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta of Catalunya, Spain.

25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bruges-De Panne, Belgium.

25-28 — Men’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Indianapolis.

25-29 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.

25-April 5 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Miami Gardens, Fla.

26 — Major League Baseball, Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

26-28 — Men’s and women’s college bowling, NAIA Championships, Sterling Heights, Mich.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Lake Charles (La.) Championship.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

26-29 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

26-29 — Synchronized Swimming, U.S. Collegiate and National Championship, Mesa, Ariz.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Vankor 350, Fort Worth, Texas.

27 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Birmingham, Ala.

27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Harelbeke, Belgium.

27-29 — Diving, FINA World Series, London.

27-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Rapiscan System Classic, , Biloxi, Miss.

28 — Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

28 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Evansville, Ind.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas.

28 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, Buffalo, N.Y.

28 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Seattle.

28-April 5 — Curling, Men’s World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

29 — Athletics, IAAF, World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas.

29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem, Belgium.

29-April 1 — Pro football, NFL Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

31 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.

