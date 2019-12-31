UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___
1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.
1 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.
1 — Ice hockey, NHL trade deadline, 3 p.m. (EST).
2-8 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Open 6ème Sens-Métropole de Lyon (France).
2-8 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico.
4 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Drammen, Norway.
4-7 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.
5-7 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, S.D.
5-8 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.
5-8 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan Island, China.
5-8 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.
6 — Gymnastics, Nastia Liukin Cup, Milwaukee.
6-7 — Men’s tennis , ITF, Davis Cup qualifiers, various sites.
6-7 — College wrestling, NAIA Championships, Park City, Kan.
6-8 — Diving, FINA World Series, Beijing, China.
6-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.
6-8 — Athletics, IC4A Indoor, Boston.
6-19 — Bowling, PBA, World Series of Bowling XI, Las Vegas.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.
7 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy.
7 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Sierra Nevada, Spain.
7 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oslo, Norway.
7 — Gymnastics, AT&T American Cup, Milwaukee.
7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7-8 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Kvitjell, Norway.
7-8 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and slalom, Ofterschwang, Germany.
7-8 — Speedskating, World Cup Final, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
7-8 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
7-8 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
7-8 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, dual moguls, aerials, Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FanShield 500, Avondale, Ariz.
8 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.
8-15 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France.
10 — Pro football, Deadline for NFL clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
10 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.
11-14 — College skiing, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Bozeman, Mont.
11-14 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II championships, Geneva, Ohio.
11-15 Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Kontiolahti, Finland.
11-15 — Badminton, All England Championships, Birmingham.
11-17 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy.
11-17 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
11-17 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.
11-22 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.
12 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.
12-14 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel slalom, giant slalom and slalom, Are, Sweden.
12-15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.
12-15 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Kenya Open, Nairobi.
12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
13-14 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor championships, Albuquerque, N.M.
13-14 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.
13-14 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Winston-Salem, N.C.
13-14 — College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
13-14 — College wrestling, NCAA Division III championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
13-14 — College rifle, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Lexington, Ky.
13-15 — Short Track Speedskating, World Championships, Seoul, South Korea.
13-15 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, World Championships, Nanjing, China.
13-15 — Fencing, FIE Grand Prix Anaheim (Calif.) (final men’s and women’s foil international qualifier).
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.
14 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.
14 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Indianapolis.
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Georgia 200, Hampton Ga.
14-15 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
14-15 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Vikersund, Norway.
14-15 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Nizhny Tagil, Russia.
14-15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Winterberg, Germany.
14-15 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Schonach, Germany.
14-15 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, dual moguls, moguls, Idre Fjall, Sweden.
14-15 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Quebec, Canada.
14-22 — Curling, Women’s World Championships, Prince George, B.C., Canada.
15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.
15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.
15 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla.
15 — Auto Racing, F1, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.
15 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.
16 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.
16-22 — Figure Skating, World Championships, Montreal.
17 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I tournament opening round, Dayton, Ohio.
17 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Minneapolis.
17 — Men’s college basketball, NIT opening round, various campus sites.
18 — Pro football, NFL free agency period begins.
18-20 — Men’s and women’s alpine skiing, World Cup Finals, downhill, Super G, team parallel, giant slalom, slalom, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
18-21 — Women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Athens, Ga.
18-21 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III championships, Greensboro, N.C.
18-24 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.
18-24 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Billings, Mont.
19-21 — College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, Minneapolis.
19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.
19-22 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Founders Cup, Phoenix.
19-22 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA championships, Detroit.
19-22 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Indian Open, New Delhi, India.
19-22 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oslo-Holmenkollen, Norway.
19-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Homestead, Fla.
20 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I basketball tournament starts, various sites.
20-22 — Team Handball, Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments.
20-22 — Diving, FINA World Series, Kazan, Russia.
20-22 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Canmore, Alberta.
21 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, campus site TBD.
21 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.
21 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Columbus, Ohio.
21 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.
21 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Fla.
21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.
21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Homestead, Fla.
21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo, Italy.
21 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Detroit.
21-22 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Chaikovsky, Russia.
22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. Va.
22 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Buriram, Thailand.
22 — Auto Racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.
22 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Boston.
22-29 — Table Tennis, World Championships, Busan, South Korea.
22-29 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
23-29 — Bowling, USBC Masters, Reno, Nev.
23-29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta of Catalunya, Spain.
25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bruges-De Panne, Belgium.
25-28 — Men’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Indianapolis.
25-29 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.
25-April 5 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Miami Gardens, Fla.
26 — Major League Baseball, Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
26-28 — Men’s and women’s college bowling, NAIA Championships, Sterling Heights, Mich.
26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Lake Charles (La.) Championship.
26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
26-29 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.
26-29 — Synchronized Swimming, U.S. Collegiate and National Championship, Mesa, Ariz.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Vankor 350, Fort Worth, Texas.
27 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Birmingham, Ala.
27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Harelbeke, Belgium.
27-29 — Diving, FINA World Series, London.
27-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Rapiscan System Classic, , Biloxi, Miss.
28 — Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
28 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Evansville, Ind.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas.
28 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, Buffalo, N.Y.
28 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Seattle.
28-April 5 — Curling, Men’s World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.
29 — Athletics, IAAF, World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland.
29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas.
29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem, Belgium.
29-April 1 — Pro football, NFL Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
31 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.
