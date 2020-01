UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

By The Associated Press

___

SEPTEMBER

1 — Major League Baseball, Active rosters expand to 28 players.

2-7 — Auto racing, NHRA, U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis.

3-6 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement

3-6 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium.

4-6 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Singapore.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

5-6 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike DH World Championships, Leogang, Austria.

6 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Silesia, Poland.

6 — Auto Racing, F1, Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.).

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario.

7 — Horse racing, AQHA All-American Futurity, Ruidoso, N.M.

10 — Pro football, NFL regular season begins.

10-12 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Jinan, China.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

10-13 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW Championship, Virginia Water, England.

11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, Switzerland.

11 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Quebec, Canada.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

11-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

12-17 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur, Midlothian, Va.

12-17 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Point Clear, Ala.

13 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Misano, San Marino.

13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Montreal.

13 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Monterey, Calif.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open, Nanchang, China.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Zhengzhou (China) Open.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Hiroshima.

15 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Zagreb (Croatia) 2020.

15-20 — Archery, FITA World Field Championships, Yankton, S.D.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

17-20 — Auto racing, NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

17-20 — Men’s golf, European PGA, KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

18-19 — Men’s tennis, ITF, Davis Cup Groups I and II, various sites.

18-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

20 — Auto Racing, F1, Singapore Grand Prix.

20-27 — Cycling, UCI World Road Championships, Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland.

20-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Metz, France.

20-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, St. Petersburg (Russia).

21-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo.

21-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Guangzhou (China) Open.

21-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Korea Open, Seoul.

24 — Harness racing, Little Brown Jug, Delaware, Ohio.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Las Vegas.

25-27 — Men’s golf, Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis.

25-27 — Auto racing, NHRA, Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

25-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Laver Cup, Boston.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Las Vegas 300, Las Vegas.

27 — Running, Berlin Marathon.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, South Point 400, Las Vegas.

27 — Auto Racing, F1, Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

28-Oct. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Wuhan (China) Open, Wuhan.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chengdu (China) Open.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Huajin Securities Zhuhai (China) Championships.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Sofia (Bulgaria) Open.

29-30 — Major League Baseball, Wild-card games.

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.