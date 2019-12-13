UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___

SEPTEMBER

1 — Major League Baseball, Active rosters expand to 28 players.

2-7 — Auto racing, NHRA, U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis.

3-6 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, Canada.

3-6 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium.

4-6 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Singapore.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

5-6 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike DH World Championships, Leogang, Austria.

6 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Silesia, Poland.

6 — Auto Racing, F1, Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.).

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario.

7 — Horse racing, AQHA All-American Futurity, Ruidoso, N.M.

10 — Pro football, NFL regular season begins.

10-12 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Jinan, China.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

10-13 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW Championship, Virginia Water, England.

11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, Switzerland.

11 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Quebec, Canada.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

11-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

12-17 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur, Midlothian, Va.

12-17 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Point Clear, Ala.

13 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Misano, San Marino.

13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Montreal.

13 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Monterey, Calif.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open, Nanchang, China.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Zhengzhou (China) Open.

14-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Hiroshima.

15 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Zagreb (Croatia) 2020.

15-20 — Archery, FITA World Field Championships, Yankton, S.D.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

17-20 — Auto racing, NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

17-20 — Men’s golf, European PGA, KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

18-19 — Men’s tennis, ITF, Davis Cup Groups I and II, various sites.

18-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

20 — Auto Racing, F1, Singapore Grand Prix.

20-27 — Cycling, UCI World Road Championships, Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland.

20-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Metz, France.

20-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, St. Petersburg (Russia).

21-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo.

21-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Guangzhou (China) Open.

21-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Korea Open, Seoul.

24 — Harness racing, Little Brown Jug, Delaware, Ohio.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Las Vegas.

25-27 — Men’s golf, Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis.

25-27 — Auto racing, NHRA, Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

25-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Laver Cup, Boston.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Las Vegas 300, Las Vegas.

27 — Running, Berlin Marathon.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, South Point 400, Las Vegas.

27 — Auto Racing, F1, Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

28-Oct. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Wuhan (China) Open, Wuhan.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chengdu (China) Open.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Huajin Securities Zhuhai (China) Championships.

28-Oct. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Sofia (Bulgaria) Open.

29-30 — Major League Baseball, Wild-card games.

OCTOBER

1-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Miss.

1-4 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas.

1-4 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland.

2-4 — Auto racing, NHRA, Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

2-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis.

2-4 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Kazan, Russia.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Talladega, Ala.

4 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Aragon, Spain.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala.

4 — Horse racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Paris.

5-11 — Men’s ans women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, China Open, Beijing.

5-11 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Tokyo.

8-10 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Doha, Qatar.

8-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

8-11 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Italian Open, Rome.

9-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Drive for the Cure 250, Concord, N.C.

10 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Petit Le Mans, Braselton, Ga.

10— Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia, Italy.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America ROVAL 500, Concord, N.C.

11 — Running, Chicago Marathon.

11 — Auto Racing, F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

11-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rolex Shanghai Masters.

12-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

12-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

12-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Tianjin (China) Open.

15-18 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de Espana, Madrid.

15-18 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai.

15-18 — Auto racing, NHRA, Fall Nationals, Ennis, Texas.

15-20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China.

16-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

18 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Motegi, Japan.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

19-24 — Women’s tennis, WTA, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open, Luxembourg.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Stockholm Open.

19-25 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow.

20 — Major League Baseball, World Series starts.

22-25 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Portugal Masters, Vilamoura.

22-25 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Busan, South Korea.

23-25 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Berlin.

23-25 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Skate America, TBA.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas.

25 — Auto Racing, F1, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Texas 500, Fort Worth.

25 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.

26-Nov. 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Erste Bank Open, Vienna.

26-Nov. 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Swiss Indoors Basel.

26-Nov. 2 — Women’s tennis, WTA, WTA Elite Trophy, site TBD.

29-Nov. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai.

29-Nov. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda.

29-Nov. 1 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

29-Nov. 1 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Nationals, Las Vegas.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Ridgeway, Va.

30-Nov. 1 — Swimming, FINA World Cup, Budapest, Hungary.

30-Nov. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Boca Raton (Fla.) Championship.

30-Nov. 1 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada, Ottawa, Ontario.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Ridgeway, Va.

NOVEMBER

1 — Running, New York City Marathon.

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.

1 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sepang, Malaysia.

1 — Auto Racing, F1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

2-8 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rolex Paris Masters

2-8 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shiseido WTA Finals, Shenzhen, China

3 — Horse racing, Melbourne (Australia) Cup.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5-8 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, TBA.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

6-7 — Horse racing, Breeders’ Cup, Lexington, Ky.

6-8 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Toto Japan Classic, Ibaraki, Japan.

6-8 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Cup of China, TBA, China.

6-8 — Swimming, FINA Grand Prix, Goald Coast, Australia.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Avondale, Ala.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Series Cup Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

8 — Triathlon, Ironman World Championship, Lahaina, Hawaii.

10-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan, Italy

12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Houston Open, Humble, Texas

12-15 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa.

12-15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

13-15 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Trophee Eric Bompard, France.

15 — Auto Racing, F1, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo.

15 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Valencia, Spain.

15-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Ga.

19-22 — Men’s golf, European PGA, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

19-22 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

20 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NAIA championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

20-22 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup, TBA, Russia.

21 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division III championship game, Columbus, Ohio.

21 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division I championships, Stillwater, Okla.

21 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division II championships, Evansville, Ind.

21 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division III championships, Terre Haute, Ind.

22 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Norfolk, Va.

22 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division II championship game, Bloomsburg, Pa.

22 — Women’s field hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, TBD.

23-29 — Men’s tennis, ITF, Davis Cup Finals, site TBD.

27-29 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix, NHK Trophy, TBA, Japan.

29 — Auto Racing, F1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE.

DECEMBER

2-5 — Men’s golf, Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas.

3-8 — Swimming, FINA World Short Course Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

4 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I semifinals, Cary, N.C.

4 — College football, Pac-12 championship, Las Vegas.

5 — College football, ACC championship, Charlotte, N.C.

5 — College football, Big Ten championship, Indianapolis.

5 — College football, Conference USA championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, Big 12 championship, Arlington, Texas.

5 — College football, Mid-American championship, Detroit.

5 — College football, Mountain West championship, at TBD.

5 — College football, SEC championship, Atlanta.

5 — College football, American Athletic championship, at TBD.

5 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division III championship games, Greensboro, N.C.

5 — Men’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, TBD.

5 — Women’s college soccer, NAIA championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.

5 — Women’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Sioux City, Iowa.

6 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Cary, N.C.

6 — Men’s water polo, NCAA championships game, Stanford, Calif.

6 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced.

6-10 — Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball, Winter meetings, TBA.

7-8 — Taekwondo, WTF World Team Championships, Tunis, Tunisia.

10-13 — Figure Skating, Grand Prix Final, TBA, China.

11-16 — Swimming, FINA World 25-Meter Championships, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12 — College football, Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia.

12 — College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.

12 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division II championship games, Tampa, Fla.

12 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division II championship game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13 — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Santa Barbara, Calif.

18 or 19 — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NAIA championship game, Ruston, La.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison III championship, Canton, Ohio.

19 — College football, NCAA Divison II championship, McKinney, Texas.

19 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Omaha, Neb.

19 — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PNC Father-Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.

28 — Peach Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Atlanta.

28 — Fiesta Bowl, CFP Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

30-Jan. 8 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sailing World Championships, New South Wales, Australia.

