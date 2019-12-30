UNDATED: all Olympic disciplines.

___

July 18 — Defending champion Xie Siyi of China won the men’s 3-meter springboard final after Jack Laugher of Britain faltered in his last dive at the world swimming championships at Gwangju, South Korea. It extended China’s winning streak at the championships to 10 straight gold medals.

July 19 — Former world indoor 400-meter champion Kemi Adekoya was banned for four years for doping in another drug case to hit Bahrain’s squad of elite African-born runners.

July 20 — Yang Jian won the men’s 10-meter platform title at the world championships at Gwangju, South Korea. China won gold in the 12 events it entered. The lone event China didn’t win at the championships was the mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard, which is not on the Olympic program.

July 20 — Maximum Security captured the $1 million Haskell Invitational and, unlike the Kentucky Derby, survived a steward’s inquiry. It capped a long day that included a major delay triggered by intense heat and the safety concerns for the horses and riders that led to the cancellation of six races.

July 20 — Manny Pacquiao knocked down Keith Thurman in the first round and persevered for an exciting split-decision victory, adding a third straight win to his career resurgence after turning 40 years old. Two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while Glenn Feldman scored it 114-113 for Thurman.

July 21 — Adam Peaty of Britain became the first man to go under 57 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He won his semifinal heat in 56.88 seconds, bettering his old world record of 57.10 set last August in Glasgow, Scotland.

July 21 — Shane Lowry won the British Open for his first major title. The 32-year-old Irishman held on through a wet and windy day at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland to beat Tommy Fleetwood by 6 strokes.

July 22 — Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships held in Gwangju, South Korea. Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals.

July 23 — Boxer Maxim Dadashev died four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28. Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

July 24 — Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly, breaking Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record at the world swimming championships held in Gwangju, South Korea. Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era. The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003. Federica Pellegrini, minus ailing Katie Ledecky, won the 200-meter freestyle. The 30-year-old Italian earned her fourth career gold — and record eighth consecutive medal — in her signature event.

July 25 — Hugo Santillan, 23, died from head injuries after the WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on July 20 in San Nicolás, a city 150 miles north of Buenos Aires.

July 25 — Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer in the 16th inning and Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save as the Baltimore Orioles recovered from blowing a three-run lead in the 15th for a wild 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

July 27 — Caeleb Dressel made history — again — at the world swimming championships held in Gwangju, South Korea. The American won three gold medals in a span of about two hours, duplicating his feat from two years ago in Budapest, Hungary. Dressel won the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and capped his momentous night by leading off the victorious mixed 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

July 27 — Brittney Griner and the WNBA All-Stars put on quite a show in Team Wilson’s 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Aces star Liz Cambage. Erica Wheeler, one of six first-time All-Stars, made the most of her debut, earning MVP honors by scoring 25 points for Team Wilson.

July 28 — Caeleb Dressel became the first to win eight medals at the world swimming championships. Dressel won his eighth medal and sixth gold, helping the U.S. to silver in the 4×100-meter medley relay. Florian Wellbrock of Germany made history with his victory in the 1,500 freestyle. With his earlier win in the 10-kilometer open water race, Wellbrock became the first swimmer to win golds in two sports at a single world championships.

July 28 — Jin Young Ko clinched her second major title of the season, firing a final round 4-under 67 in the rain to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269. Ko held off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).

July 28 — Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Aug. 2 — Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres was suspended 10 games by Major League Soccer after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Along with the suspension, Torres was fined 20% of his annual salary.

Aug. 3 — Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The 27-year-old right-hander teamed with Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski to shut down the Mariners.

Aug. 3 — Long-shot Forbidden Trade held off heavily favored Greenshoe in the closing strides in the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Driven by Bob McClure and trained by Luc Blaise, the 3-year-old colt paid $33.80, $7.60 and $3.80, earning $500,000.

Aug. 3 — The Springfield Lasers won their second consecutive World Team Tennis title with a 20-19 victory over the New York Empire. Evan Song, a late addition to the Lasers roster, and Finals MVP Robert Lindstedt beat Ulises Blanch and Neal Skupski in men’s doubles to clinch the King Trophy.

Aug. 4 — John Force raced to his record-extending 150th Funny Car victory in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The 70-year-old Force won for the first time since the Colorado event last year, beating Ron Capps in the final. The 16-time season champion won for the ninth time at Pacific Raceways. Force’s first career win came June 28, 1987, in Montreal — exactly 700 Funny Car races ago.

Aug. 4 — Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished with a birdie to win the Women’s British Open by one shot over Lizette Salas as she wrapped up a stunning major championship debut. The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who was making her LPGA Tour debut, finished with a 4-under 68 and 18-under 270 total at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England.

Aug. 4 — Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation’s capital. After scoring the opening goal in the Philadelphia Union’s 5-1 victory over D.C. United, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

Aug. 5 — Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics made their short trip to Las Vegas pay off, completing the second half of a game suspended by an earthquake with a 99-70 win over the Aces. The original game, on July 5, was suspended with Washington leading 51-36 after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Southern California just before halftime. Delle Donne scored 21 points for the Mystics, who maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

Aug. 6 — Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham was suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer.

Aug. 6 — The Washington Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.

Aug. 7 — Argentina’s women’s basketball team had to forfeit its match against Colombia at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru for wearing the wrong uniform color and can no longer advance to the medal rounds. The Argentines couldn’t get the right shirts in time, leading to Colombia being awarded a walkover 20-0 victory. The embarrassing blunder prompted the resignation of women’s basketball development director Karina Rodriguez and Argentina team leader Hernan Amaya.

Aug. 9 — Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce broke the 40-year-old Pan American Games 200-meter record. The two-time Olympic 100 champion clocked 22.43 seconds in the Peruvian capital of Lima. The tournament’s previous record of 22.45 was set by American Evelyn Ashford in Puerto Rico in 1979. Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina Rose won silver, and the Bahamian, Tynia Gaither, took the bronze.

Aug. 10 — Samuel Mikulak clinched his modern era-record sixth U.S. men’s gymnastics national title by topping runner-up Yul Moldauer by a staggering 5.550 points. His overall total of 174.150 also created the largest winning margin of his six national championships. He captured gold in high bar, parallel bars, pommel horse and floor exercise and completed 12 routines over the course of two days without a fall.

Aug. 10 — Two Americans used their medal-winning moments at the Pan American Games to draw attention to social issues back home that they feel are spiraling out of control. During their medals ceremonies at the multi-sport event in Lima, Peru, fencer Race Imboden took a knee on Aug. 9 during his team’s foil medals ceremony. Today, hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist as America’s national anthem was played to honor her win in the hammer throw.

Aug. 11 — Gabriela Ruffels became the first Australian winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history, beating Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 1 up in the 36-hole final at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

Aug. 11 — Simone Biles soared to her sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title, rebounding from an atypically sloppy performance on opening night to put on a show in the finals. Biles put together a two-day total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of runner-up Sunisa Lee. Biles began the finals by drilling a triple-twisting, double-flip on floor exercise, the first time a female gymnast has completed the skill in competition. Biles won three events in all to extend an unbeaten streak that began in 2013.

Aug. 12 — A 14-year-old soccer player Francis Jacobs signed a professional contract with USL Championship club Orange County SC. Jacobs is the youngest male player ever to sign a pro soccer contract in the U.S., according to the club.

Aug. 14 — Albert Pujols had two hits and three RBIs and set the major league record for career hits by a foreign-born player, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols had an RBI single in the 4th inning. His 3,167th hit moved him past fellow Dominican Republic native Adrian Beltre (3,166) and into sole possession of 15th place for career hits.

Aug. 15 — Nick Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP after his second-round match at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. The tour announced the penalties, a day after Kyrgios insulted chair umpire Fergus Murphy and left the court to smash two rackets during a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov.

Aug. 16 — Samson Siasia, the coach who led Nigeria to two Olympic Games medals, was banned for life by FIFA for agreeing to receive bribes to fix soccer matches.

Aug. 18 — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and hit three of Washington’s WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in the Mystics’ 107-68 victory over the Indiana Fever.Aug. 18 — Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by the New York Mets in their 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Alonso’s homer broke a tie with Cody Bellinger, who launched 39 long balls for the Dodgers in 2017.

Aug. 20 — Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez was banned for eight years for match-fixing.

Aug. 20 — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee handed down 12-month probations to the athletes who protested on the medals stand at the Pan American Games. Berry raised her fist on the podium, while Imboden took a knee. U.S. athletes sign forms in which they agree to adhere to rules that forbid acts of political protest at international events such as the Pan Am Games and Olympics. The athletes protested on the last weekend of action at the Pan Am Games. Neither was sanctioned while there. Both will be eligible for the Olympics next summer.

Aug. 21 — Justin Verlander pitched a two-hitter and lost, allowing homers to John Hicks and Ronny Rodriguez as the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 2-1. With Verlander on the mound at home against the worst team in the majors, the Astros were more than a 5-1 favorite, one of the biggest favorites in an MLB game that Las Vegas oddsmakers could remember.

Aug. 21 — The Los Angeles Wildcats and New York Guardians will be among the teams taking the field when the XFL returns in February. The league revealed the logos and names for its eight teams, which will also include the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

Aug. 21 — Richard Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski to Olympic gold, was banned from figure skating by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct. Callaghan, who also coached six-time U.S. champion Todd Eldredge, was ruled “permanently ineligible” for actions involving a minor.

Aug. 22 — The Baltimore Orioles set the major league record for home runs allowed in a season, giving up drives to Austin Meadows and Willy Adames in a rain-delayed, 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Meadows hit the record-setting 259th home run off Baltimore this year, connecting in the third inning.

Aug. 23 — Josef Martínez scored in an MLS-record 12th consecutive appearance, and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 for its sixth straight victory.

