UNDATED: Atlanta Braves 3-0.

___

Sept. 29 — Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica won her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters in Doha, Qatar. The U.S. won the inaugural mixed 4×400-meter relay gold medal in world-record time, beating Jamaica and Bahrain. It was the 12th gold medal at a world championship for Allyson Felix, putting her ahead of Usain Bolt for the most ever. Eight of her golds have been in relays.

Sept. 29 — Jameis Winston of the Buccaneers passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and an interception in Tampa Bay’s 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. Jared Goff of the Rams passed for a career-high 517 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions for the second time in his career.

Sept. 29 — Gerrit Cole earned his career-high 20th win, added to his major league-leading strikeout total and finished the best ERA in the AL in Houston’s 8-5 win over Los Angeles. Cole (20-5) posted his franchise-record 16th straight win. Cole allowed one earned run over five innings and struck out 10. He is the first pitcher in the majors to record double-digit strikeouts in nine consecutive games. He also became the first to reach 300 without throwing a complete game.

Advertisement

Sept. 30 — Defying the NCAA, California governor Gavin Newsom signed a first-in-the-nation law that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.

Sept. 30 — Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The league suspended Burfict without pay for the remaining 13 weeks of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.”

Sept. 30 — Track coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and a number of other top runners, was been given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. USADA announced that Salazar and Jeffrey Brown were receiving four-year bans for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while working at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), where they trained top runners.

Oct. 1 — The Korea PGA suspended golfer Bio Kim three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd at the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Openon Sept. 29.

Oct. 1 — Division III school Grinnell College canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries reduced its roster to just 28 players. The school, which lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3, announced it will forfeit its final seven games.

Oct. 2 — Grant Holloway of the United States won a chaotic 110 hurdles final and Poland’s Pawel Fajdek took his fourth straight world hammer throw gold at the world track championships held in Doha, Qatar.

Oct. 3 — Niklas Kaul of Germany won gold in the decathlon after a strong finish in the javelin and 1,500 meters at the world track championships held in Doha, Qatar. Kaul, who entered the meet No. 8 in the world, stormed into the lead by winning the final two events for a total 8,691 points. Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain won the gold medal in the heptathlon. Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the women’s 400 meters in 48.14 seconds, the fastest anyone has run in the 34 years since Marita Koch of East Germany set the world record at 47.60.

Oct. 3 — Spanish hurdler Orlando Ortega was awarded an extra bronze medal after Jamaican Omar McLeod collided with him during the hurdles final yesterday. Ortega had been third when McLeod veered into his lane but finished fifth after the collision. The championships jury rejected Spain’s first appeal, saying the incident was “not unusual in hurdles events,” but reversed its decision. Original third-place finisher Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France kept his medal.

Oct. 4 — American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar. Muhammad finished in 52.16 seconds to top the mark she set earlier this year by .04 seconds.

Oct. 5 — The United States won the men’s 4×100-meter relay, handing Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles their second gold medals of the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar. The U.S. won in a national record of 37.10 seconds. It’s the eighth world title in the 4×100 for the United States but first since 2007. Jamaica dominated the women’s event in which Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her ninth career world championship gold medal. Joe Kovacs of the United States won the shot put with the biggest throw for 29 years in a contest decided by just a single centimeter. Kovacs threw 22.91 meters in the final round to overtake the mark of 22.90 set by both U.S. thrower Ryan Crouser and New Zealander Tomas Walsh.

Oct, 6 — The United States won the men’s 4×400 relay, the final event of the track and field world championships at Doha, Qatar and finished the championships top of the medal table with 14 gold medals, 11 silver and four bronze for a total 29.

Oct. 6 — Carlos Vela had a hat trick to break the MLS season goals record with 34 and help the Los Angeles FC beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 in the regular-season finale. Vela broke the mark of 31 set last year by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez. Los Angeles (21-4-9) set an MLS record for season points with 72, breaking the mark of 71 set last year by the New York Red Bulls.

Oct. 8 — Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany as the United States retained its women’s team all-around title. It was Biles’ 15th career gold and broke a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships.

Oct. 10 — Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany. No other woman has won more than three all-around titles. Biles’ victory makes it seven wins in a row for the United States in the women’s all-around, matching the Soviet Union’s record streak at world championships in the 1970s and 1980s.

Oct. 10 — The Washington Mystics won their first WNBA championship, getting 22 points from Emma Meesseman and 21 from banged-up league MVP Elena Delle Donne to beat the Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game 5 of the Finals.

Oct. 10 — Flag-draped Iranian women watched a FIFA soccer match from inside a Tehran stadium, the first time they’ve been freely allowed into a stadium in decades. The 2022 World Cup qualifier between Team Melli and Cambodia at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium marks a decades-long push by Iranian women to be able to watch matches, something hard-liners in Iran’s Shiite theocracy to this day still oppose.

Oct. 11 — Nikita Nagornyy of Russia won his first men’s all-around gymnastics title after his closest rival made a crucial error on the last rotation at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Nagornyy scored a total 88.772 points to win by 1.607 over fellow Russian Artur Dalaloyan, the 2018 champion.

Oct. 12 — Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, an event set up for the attempt. Kipchoge was supported by 36 pacemakers who accompanied him in alternating groups, one of the reasons the IAAF will not ratify the time as a world record.

Oct. 13 — Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the women’s world record in the event. The 25-year-old Kosgei bested the previous mark of 2:15:25 set by Paula Radcliffe in London 16 years ago.

Oct. 13 — Simone Biles set the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany by winning the balance beam and floor exercise. Biles won her 24th medal on the beam, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men’s gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, and added her 25th less than two hours later. Of Biles’ 25 world championship medals, 19 are gold against 11 for Scherbo, who won his from 1991 through 1996.

Oct. 13 — American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating 2017 French Open 1champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz. The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, became the youngest woman to win a WTA singles championship since Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic earned two by the age of 15 years, 5 months in 2004.

Oct. 15 — Washington advanced to the World Series for the first time in 86 years after the wild-card Nationals used a seven-run first inning and Patrick Corbin’s 12-strikeout performance to hold on and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 for a sweep of the NL Championship Series. Quite a stunning turnaround for the Nationals, who went from 19-31 in May to the Fall Classic in October.

Oct. 16 — Patrick Day, a super welterweight boxer, died four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Oct. 17 — Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program.

Oct. 19 — Jose Altuve hit a game-ending homer off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros outlasted the New York Yankees 6-4 to advance to the World Series for the second time in three years. DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, two-run shot off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the top of the ninth. Altuve answered with a two-run drive to left-center.

Oct. 23 — Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in a record-setting Nets debut, but lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to pull out a 127-126 victory over Brooklyn in overtime. Irving broke Kiki Vandeweghe’s NBA record for most points by a player in his first game with a team. Vandeweghe scored 47 points for Portland at Kansas City on Oct. 27, 1984.

Oct. 24 — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.

Oct. 27 — New England’s Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to earn 300 wins, including the postseason, with a 27-13 victory over Cleveland. He joins Don Shula (347 wins) and George Halas (324).

Oct. 28 — Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories. The 43-year-old American completed the rain-hit tournament, beating local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai City, Japan.

Oct. 30 — Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history. The Nationals won four games in Houston in the only Series where the road team won every game.

Oct. 30 — James Harden scored 59 points and made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over the Washington Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington, hitting three throws with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 158.

Nov. 1 — Storm the Court won the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds on opening day of the Breeders’ Cup, scoring the biggest upset in the race’s 35-year history. All of the day’s 10 races — led by five Cup races for 2-year-olds — went off safely at Santa Anita, where 36 horses have died since December. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Storm the Court paid $93.80 to win.

Nov. 2 — South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time in Yokohama, Japan, with a 32-12 victory over England. The Springboks, winners in 1995 and 2007, became the first team to lose a game and rebound to win the World Cup, having lost to two-time defending champion New Zealand in the group stage last month.

Nov. 2 — Vino Rosso won the $6 million Classic at the Breeders’ Cup by 4 1/4 lengths, upsetting 5-2 favorite McKinzie in a race marred by an injury to a 15-1 long shot. Mongolian Groom was part of the early pace in the 1 1/4-mile race that capped the two-day world championships at Santa Anita. But jockey Abel Cedillo pulled up the 4-year-old gelding near the eighth pole as the rest of the field charged toward the finish line. It was the only injury in the 14 Cup races. Bricks and Mortar has won the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf to complete a perfect season.

Nov. 2 — Canelo Alvarez landed a left-right late in the 11th round, dropping Sergey Kovalev to the canvas and ending their light heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Kovalev was left on his knees, his arms draped over the middle ring rope as the fight was stopped at 2:15 of the round. Alvarez, who moved up two weight classes, won his fourth title in as many weights.

Nov. 3 — Ash Barty added to her already stunning year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her maiden appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 win over defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Nov. 3 — Rory McIlroy did everything he thought he needed to win the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, and then Xander Schauffele made him do a little more. McIlroy delivered all the right shots in a playoff, hitting 4-iron to 25 feet for a two-putt birdie to beat Schauffele. Schauffele, battling the flu all week, birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 to force a playoff in his bid to become the first repeat winner of the HSBC Champions. It was McIlroy’s third World Golf Championships title, and first since the Match Play in 2015.

Nov. 3 — Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya has won his second men’s title in three years at the New York City Marathon. Kamworor crossed the finish in Central Park at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds. Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany to win the women’s title in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.

Nov. 3 — Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The British driver now ranks second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles. Hamilton, winner of the last three season championships, secured this one with two races left.

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.