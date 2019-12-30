UNDATED: on March 30.

___

March 27 — Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games, but his latest scoring binge was wasted once again by the last-place Phoenix Suns in a 124-121 loss to the Washington Wizards. The 22-year-old Booker finished with 50 points and 10 rebounds.

March 28 — Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez each hit two of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight home runs in a 12-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers set a major league record for homers on opening day and tied the franchise mark for any game.

March 29 — Racing returned to Santa Anita for the first time since the track was closed nearly a month ago following the deaths of 22 horses. Discrete Stevie B, the 8-5 favorite, won the first race on the main dirt track in front of a small crowd that was typical of weekday attendance. Outside the track, about 20 protesters toted signs critical of the sport.

Advertisement

March 30 — Alex Ovechkin scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season, leading the Washington Capitals to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ovechkin reached the 50-goal mark for the eighth time in his career. Only Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky, who each did it nine times, have scored 50 goals in more seasons in NHL history.

March 30 — Virginia, the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed a year ago, survived overtime and Carsen Edwards’ staggering 3-point show to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 1984. The top-seeded Cavaliers needed a last-ditch buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime and finally contained Edwards in the extra period to hang on for an 80-75 victory over Purdue in the South Region final. ‘ Edwards, whose 10 3-pointers were one shy of the NCAA Tournament record, finished with 42 points.

March 30 — Texas Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Jarrett Culver scored 19 points and the third-seeded Red Raiders produced a suffocating defense in the second half to beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final.

March 31 — A two-horse spill in the $100,000 San Simeon Stakes at Santa Anita led to the 23rd equine fatality at the Southern California track in just over three months. Arms Runner injured his right front leg and fell in the Grade 3 race on turf, two days after Santa Anita reopened to racing after being closed for nearly a month. The fall caused a trailing horse, La Sardane, to fall. The 5-year-old mare got back on her feet and walked back to her barn under her own power. Arms Runner was tended to by track veterinarians and vanned off to be euthanized.

March 31 — Katie Lou Samuelson scored 29 points and second-seeded UConn held off No. 1 Louisville 80-73 in the Albany Regional Final, extending the Huskies’ record Final Four run to 12 consecutive years.

March 31 — Oregon, behind Sabrina Ionescu and a lift from a home-state crowd, advanced to its first women’s Final Four. Ionescu had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the second-seeded Ducks beat No. 1 seed Mississippi State 88-84.

March 31 — Auburn continued knocking off men’s college basketball royalty, bringing down the winningest program of all to earn its first trip to the Final Four. The fifth-seeded Tigers rallied from a 10-point hole to beat second-seeded Kentucky 77-71. Jared Harper finished with 26 points for the Tigers (30-9), who roared through Kansas and North Carolina to reach the finals of the Midwest Region.

March 31 — Cassius Winston put Michigan State on his shoulders and led the second-seeded Spartans to a 68-67 victory over overall No. 1 seed Duke in the East Region final. Winston had 20 points and 10 assists to send coach Tom Izzo to his eighth Final Four. Izzo beat Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski for just the second time in 13 meetings and second time in seven NCAA Tournament games.

April 1 — Lauren Cox had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Baylor earned its first women’s Final Four berth since 2012 by beating Iowa 85-53 in the Greensboro Regional final.

April 1 — Jackie Young scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead defending national champion Notre Dame back to the women’s Final Four with an 84-68 victory over Stanford.

April 1 — Yanni Gourde had two goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay became the third team in NHL history to win 60 games in a season with a 5-2 victory over Ottawa.

April 2 — Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to accomplish the feat. He had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a game in 1968.

April 2 — Duke’s Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett became the second freshman teammates to earn first-team All-America honors. Williamson and Barrett headed The Associated Press All-America team, joined by Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Murray State’s Ja Morant and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

April 2 — The Alliance of American Football ended its first season prematurely. The abrupt end to the latest spring league came after just eight weeks of play.

April 4 — Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas to the NIT championship with an 81-66 win over Lipscomb at Madison Square Garden.

April 4 — Texas Tech’s Chris Beard was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year.

April 4 — Megan Gustafson of Iowa won The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the year award. Baylor’s Kim Mulkey is the AP women’s coach of the year.

April 5 — Duke freshman Zion Williamson was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.

April 5 — Sports radio personality Craig Carton was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for a ticket reselling scam that ended his decade-long broadcast partnership with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. Carton was convicted in November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud. Carton was Esiason’s on-air partner for years on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show.

April 5 — Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Lauren Cox added 21 as Baylor held off Final Four newcomer Oregon 72-67 to reach the NCAA women’s basketball championship game for the first time since 2012.

April 5 — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and led Notre Dame’s rally from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter as the defending champion Irish beat UConn 81-76 to return to the title game.

April 6 — Kyle Guy made three free throws after a foul call with 0.6 seconds left, and Virginia survived a frantic rally by Auburn for a 63-62 victory in the men’s NCAA national basketball semifinals. The Tigers used a 14-0 run in the closing minutes to turn what had been a 10-point deficit into a 61-57 lead with 19.3 seconds left.

April 6 — Matt Mooney scored 22 points to lead Texas Tech to its first men’s Final Four final with a 61-51 win over Michigan State. Texas Tech shot 56 percent after halftime, while its trademark defensive edge locked down on Michigan State. The Spartans shot just 32 percent, including 8 of 24 in the second half.

April 6 — NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma headlined the 2019 class for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Also selected were WNBA great Teresa Weatherspoon, NBA players Al Attles, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal, NBA coach Bill Fitch, the Tennessee A&I men’s teams from 1957-59 (the first collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships) and the Wayland Baptist University women’s team (which won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 Amateur Athletic Union national championships overall).

April 6 — The Tampa Bay Lightning won their NHL record-tying 62nd game, getting a short-handed goal by Steven Stamkos during a three-goal second period in a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins in the teams’ regular-season finale. Tampa Bay (62-16-4) tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for most victories during the regular season.

April 6 — Penn and Dartmouth played the longest baseball game in Ivy League history, with Penn scoring eight runs in the 21st inning to win 21-15. The teams set NCAA single-game records for most combined plate appearances (206) and at-bats (176). Penn’s Peter Matt and Craig Larsen set an NCAA individual record for at-bats with 12 apiece. Larsen also hit for the cycle.

April 7 — Baylor recovered after blowing a 17-point lead and losing a star player, beating Notre Dame 82-81 for the NCAA women’s basketball championship when 2018 tournament hero Arike Ogunbowale missed a foul shot in the final seconds. Chloe Jackson made a layup to put Baylor ahead with 3.9 seconds left. The Lady Bears (37-1) won their first championship in seven years.

April 7 — Jin Young Ko won the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills for her first major title and second victory in three weeks. Ko closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory over Mi Hyang Lee. Ko, who finished at 10-under 278, celebrated with the traditional winner’s leap into Poppie’s Pond.

April 8 — Virginia won the first men’s NCAA basketball championship in school history, getting a career-high 27 points from De’Andre Hunter and clutch play from Kyle Guy to beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime. One season after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16, the Cavaliers were the last one standing this year.

April 9 — The NHL suspended defenseman Slava Voynov for the 2019-20 season and 2020 playoffs after determining he committed acts of domestic violence. Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended Voynov for what the league called unacceptable off-ice conduct.

April 12 — Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player.

April 13 — Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the women’s free skate but the United States held on to its huge overnight lead to win figure skating’s World Team Trophy for the fourth time. The U.S. topped the team standings with 117 points, with one-two finishes in the men’s short and free programs in recent days by two-time and reigning world champion Nathan Chen and world bronze medalist Vincent Zhou. Defending champion Japan finished second overall with 104 points and Russia was third with 102.

April 13 — The United States soared into the gold-medal game at the women’s world hockey championship by routing Russia 8-0 behind two goals each by Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek. Finland, the host nation, jolted Canada 4-2 in the other semifinal.

April 13 — Minnesota Duluth won its second straight college hockey title, beating Massachusetts 3-0. The Bulldogs (29-11-2) became the ninth school to successfully defend a title, and first since Denver in 2004 and ’05.

April 14 — Alex Rigsby stopped four of five shots in the shootout and the United States beat Finland 2-1 to win its fifth consecutive gold medal at the women’s world championship at Espoo, Finland, after a questionable goaltender interference review wiped what would have been an overtime goal for the Finns off the board.

April 14 — Tiger Woods rallied to win the Masters for the fifth time and his 15th major championship. The 43-year-old Woods shot a 2-under 70 for one-stroke victory to win his first major when trailing going into the final round. It was his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.

April 15 — Landry Shamet hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left and the Los Angeles Clippers climbed back from a 31 points down to stun the Golden State Warriors 135-131 and even their Western Conference first-round playoff series at one game apiece. It was a historic comeback that topped a 29-point rally by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1989 Western Conference semis over Seattle.

April 15 — Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono outsprinted Ethiopa’s Lelisa Desisa over the final few steps to win the Boston Marathon. Cherono crossed the finish line in a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds, was just ahead of Desisa, the 2015 champion, who came in at 2:07:59. Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa broke away from the rest of the field early and ran alone for the last 20 miles to win the women’s Boston Marathon in 2:23:31.

April 23 — Damian Lillard hit a 37-footer at the buzzer and finished with career playoff-high 50 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder from the playoffs in five games with a 118-115 victory.

April 23 — Barclay Goodrow scored 18:19 into overtime to send San Jose into the second round of the playoffs with a wild 5-4 Game 7 win over Vegas. The Sharks erased a three-goal deficit by scoring four times on a disputed major penalty in the third period and the Golden Knights tied it in the final minute of regulation.

April 25 — Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was the first pick in the NFL draft, going to Arizona and immediately creating a quarterback quandary. A year after the Cardinals traded up to the 10th spot to grab Josh Rosen, they went with Oklahoma’s dynamic Heisman Trophy winner.

April 26 — Kevin Durant scored 38 of his playoff career-high 50 points in the first half, Draymond Green had a triple-double, and the Golden State Warriors dominated in closing out the Los Angeles Clippers 129-110 to win their first-round series 4-2.

April 26 — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney agreed to the biggest contract in college football history, paying him $92 million over the next 10 years. Trustees approved the contract, which runs through 2028. Swinney has led the Tigers to two national titles in three seasons.

April 30 — CC Sabathia of became the 17th player in major league history and third left-hander to reach 3,000 career strikeouts, but was outpitched by Arizona ace Zack Greinke in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 win over the New York Yankees.

May 1 — The sports world’s highest court ruled that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners like her with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events — a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for other women’s sports. In a 2-1 ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld proposed rules issued by track’s governing body, the IAAF, saying that they are discriminatory but that “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” of “preserving the integrity of female athletics.”

May 2 — Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a shutout in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds.

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.