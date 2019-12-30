UNDATED: the Cincinnati Reds.

___

May 3 — CJ McCollum matched his career playoff high with 41 points, Rodney Hood hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left in the NBA postseason record-tying fourth overtime and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 140-137 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. It was the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history, joining a 1953 game between the Boston Celtics and the Syracuse Nationals.

May 3 — Caster Semenya easily won the 800 meters at a Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, her first race since losing a high-profile court case against track and field’s governing body. This was the last women’s 800-meter race before new regulations take effect. They will require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to lower them to be eligible to compete in certain events.

May 3 — Chinese golfer Kuang Yang became the youngest person to make the cut at a regular European Tour event — outside the majors — at 14 years, six months, 12 days. Kuang holed a par putt from around 20 feet at No. 18 to shoot a second straight 1-under 71 at the China Open held in Shenzhen. Two days later, Kuang Yang shot a final-round 73 to finish in a share of 55th place with a 4-under 284.

May 4 — Maximum Security led all the way in the Kentucky Derby, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history. After a lengthy delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage, Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was declared the winner. Country House paid $132.40 to win — the second-highest payout in Derby history.

May 7 — Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics pitched his second career no-hitter, getting help from two spectacular defensive plays to shut down the Cincinnati Reds 2-0. Fiers followed up his 2015 gem for Houston against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 131-pitch masterpiece to become the 35th pitcher with multiple no-hitters in his career.

May 7 — Liverpool delivered the greatest in a long line of famous comebacks to reach the Champions League final, beating Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg. It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86. No team had done it in the Champions League era.

May 7 — Country House, the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, will not run in the Preakness. Trainer Bill Mott announced Country House was getting sick. Blood work showed the colt was harboring some sort of virus.

May 7 — Lucas Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time as Tottenham pulled off another stunning Champions League comeback, beating Ajax 3-2 to set up an all-English final.

May 9 — Albert Pujols became the third player with 2,000 career RBIs, hitting a solo homer in the third inning to help the Los Angeles Angels rout the Detroit Tigers 13-0. The three-time MVP joined Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) as the three players to reach the milestone since 1920. Babe Ruth is credited with 1,992 RBIs because baseball’s official records don’t count the runs the slugger drove in with the Boston Red Sox from 1914 through 1919.

May 10 — Oklahoma set a single-season Division I softball record with its 39th consecutive win by defeating Texas Tech 8-0 in six innings in the Big 12 Tournament opener for both teams. The Sooners (49-2) broke the record South Carolina set in 1997.

May 11 — Houston Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling ran the 100-meter dash in 10.13 seconds to break the high school record in the event. He set the record at the Texas UIL state track and field championships. Boling surpassed the previous mark held by Henry Neal of Austin (Texas) Greenville High since 1990 by .02 seconds.

May 12 — Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. It was the first winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history.

May 12 — CJ McCollum scored 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-97 in Game 7 and reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

May 15 — Patrick Kane scored on a goal and had two assists to become the United States’ all-time leading scorer at the world hockey championship in 6-3 win over Britain in Kosice, Slovakia. Kane finished the game with 36 points, surpassing the 33 points U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Johnson had at the world championships.

May 16 — Brooks Koepka had a record-setting start to his title defense in the PGA Championship. Koepka delivered a 7-under 63, making him the first player in 101 years of the PGA Championship to shoot that score twice. He broke the course record at Bethpage Black and became the first player to post 63 at a major in consecutive years.

May 17 — Brooks Koepka backed up his record-tying 63 with a round that put him in a league of his own in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. The defending champion posted a 5-under-par 65 that shattered the 36-hole score for a major championship. Koepka took a seven-shot lead over runners-up Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott going into the weekend.

May 17 — The NBA banned Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans at least two years for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. The league announced that Evans had been dismissed and disqualified. He can apply for reinstatement in 2021.

May 18 — Florida State became the first team to hit four straight home runs in a tournament game in a 12-1 victory against South Florida at the Tallahassee regional. Zoe Casas, Cali Harrod, Carsyn Gordon and Syndey Sherrill set the record.

May 18 — War of Will bounced back from a bumpy ride in the Kentucky Derby to win the Preakness Stakes. War of Will made a move around the final turn led by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and didn’t relent down the stretch. Hard-charging late addition Everfast came in second and Owendale third. It was the first Preakness run without the Kentucky Derby winner since 1996.

May 18 — Chris Wondolowski scored four times to pass Landon Donovan for most career MLS goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 4-1. Wondolowski tied Donovan’s record at 145 with his first goal in the 21st minute.

May 18 — Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City completed the first sweep of English men’s football trophies by routing Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final. City, already the Premier League and League Cup champion, equalled the record for the biggest margin of victory in an FA Cup final that has stood since 1903 when Bury beat Derby County by the same score at the old Crystal Palace stadium.

May 19 — Brooks Koepka survived losing all but one shot of his record seven-shot lead to win the PGA Championship by two strokes. Koepka delivered the key shots over the closing stretch as Dustin Johnson faded with two straight bogeys. He closed with a 4-over 74 for the two-shot victory and joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it went to stroke play in 1958.

May 20 — The Golden State Warriors swept their way to a fifth straight NBA Finals, getting triple-doubles from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in a 119-117 overtime victory over Portland. The Warriors are just the sixth professional team from North America to go to five straight championships, along with the Montreal Canadiens (NHL), Boston Celtics (NBA), Cleveland Browns (NFL), New York Yankees (MLB) and New York Islanders (NHL).

May 22 — NASCAR announced the $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp. an aggressive move to gain control of key racetracks and set itself up for sweeping changes that could save America’s most popular racing series.

May 22 — FIFA scrapped plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 nations, deciding to stick with 32 countries due to the political and logistical complexities of using another Persian Gulf nation.

May 23 — An arbitrator upheld Slava Voynov’s one-season NHL suspension but is giving him credit for serving half of it in 2018-19. Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the former Los Angeles Kings defenseman for the upcoming season and the 2020 playoffs after determining he committed acts of domestic violence.

May 25 — Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors into the NBA Finals for the first time with a 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to win the series in six games.

May 26 — Finland won the gold medal at the men’s hockey world championship by beating Canada 3-1 in the final at Bratislava, Slovakia. Earlier, Russia beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in a shootout for third place.

May 26 — Simon Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking, 13-lap sprint to the finish that delivered an 18th victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” to team owner Roger Penske. The two swapped the lead five times over the final stretch before Pagenaud stormed to the front for good seconds before he took the checkered flag and claimed his first Indy 500.

May 27 — Matt Moore scored four goals and Virginia won its sixth NCAA lacrosse championship, beating defending champion Yale 13-9 in the national title game.

May 28 — Guard R.J. Hampton, a top U.S. prospect, decided to forego his college eligibility to sign with the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League. The 18-year-old Hampton, who is a possible top 10 selection in the 2020 NBA draft, turned down offers from several top colleges to sign with the Auckland-based team.

May 28 — A Honus Wagner baseball card was sold privately for $1.2 million. The auction house said this example of the Wagner card sold twice before at auction, garnering $657,250 in 2014 and $776,750 in 2016. Wagner was a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the turn of the 20th century.

May 30 — Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109.

May 31 — A Cincinnati team that entered the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament with barely a winning record pulled the biggest upset on the first day of games. The Bearcats (30-29) knocked off defending national champion Oregon State 7-6 on the Beavers’ home field. The Bearcats made the tournament by winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament and were the only No. 4 regional seed to win on the first day of the tournament. No. 3 regional seeds opened the tournament 12-3.

June 1 — Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years. Williams was outplayed in the third round of the French Open by 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin, who to put together the 6-2, 7-5 upset. Earlier in the day, No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka was eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

June 1 — Andy Ruiz flattened Anthony Joshua twice in the seventh round and capped one of boxing’s biggest upsets to win his share of the heavyweight championship at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Ruiz won it at 1:27 by TKO in the seventh round to become the surprise champ in a bout that had shades of Buster Douglas’ upset over Mike Tyson in 1990. The 270-pound Ruiz knocked down Joshua twice in the third round and did it two more times in the seventh before referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

June 1 — Defending national champion Oregon State was among the first teams eliminated from the NCAA Divison I Baseball Tournament, marking the first time the Beavers have gone 0-2 in regionals in 14 appearances since 1985. The Beavers’ 4-1 loss to Big East champion Creighton knocked them out in the regional round for the first time since 2015.

June 1 — Baylor’s Shea Langeliers set an NCAA Baseball Tournament record with 11 runs batted in as the Bears defeated Omaha 24-6 and eliminated the Mavericks from the Los Angeles Regional.

June 2 — Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women’s Open, enduring some shaky moments after opening up a three-stroke lead with three to play to hold off third-round co-leader Celine Boutier. The 23-year-old South Korean shot a 1-under 70 and finished at 6-under 278 to claim the USGA’s first $1 million women’s winner check.

June 2 — Rachel Garcia hit a three-run walk-off homer in the 10th inning and threw a shutout as UCLA beat Washington 3-0 in 10 innings to reach the NCAA Softball championship series. Garcia, the two-time reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, threw 179 pitches and had 16 strikeouts. The Huskies, last year’s national runner up, left 12 runners on base.

June 2 — Bryce Blaum’s grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Texas A&M to an 11-10 victory over West Virginia in an NCAA Baseball Tournament elimination game. Second-seeded Texas A&M stormed back from a 9-1 deficit to earn a rematch with third-seeded Duke in the championship game. The Blue Devils beat Texas A&M 4-1 in the night game.

June 3 — The Baltimore Orioles selected Oregon State switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

June 3 — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera’s administrative leave was extended through June 17 by Major League Baseball. Herrera was placed on leave May 28, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

June 4 — Kinsley Washington’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Bruins past Oklahoma 5-4, and UCLA won the NCAA championship series 2-0. It is the school’s 13th national softball title, and first since 2010.

June 7 — Rafael Nadal’s unflinching excellence on the French Open’s red clay continued by outperforming Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in air whipping at more than 20 mph (12 kph) to reach his record 12th final in Paris. This was Federer’s most lopsided Grand Slam defeat since he managed four games in a loss to Nadal in the 2008 French Open title match. Nadal has never lost a semifinal at the clay-court major, where he is 92-2 for his career. He’s also never lost to Federer at Roland Garros, improving to 6-0.

June 7 — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Serge Ibaka came off the bench to score 20 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Toronto became the first team to win three games at Oracle in the same season since the 1994-95 Seattle SuperSonics.

