UNDATED: two races left.

___

Nov. 5 — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games for a violation of the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a growth hormone.

Nov. 5 — Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky’s latest freshman star, scored 26 points and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a 69-62 victory against No. 1 Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Nos. 1 and 2 teams open their seasons against each other for the first time since 1975. In the opener of the Champions Classic, Tre Jones scores 15 points and Cassius Stanley adds 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66.

Nov. 8 — Nikola Jokic hit an off-balanced 20-foot shot with 1.2 seconds remaining, helping the Denver Nuggets rally from a 21-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Philadelphia 76ers 100-97. It’s the largest fourth-quarter comeback in team history.

Advertisement

Nov. 8 — Damian Lillard scored a career-high 60 points for Portland in the Trail Blazers’ 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points and Kyrie Irving had 33 for Brooklyn to help send Portland to its fourth straight loss.

Nov. 9 — Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory at Tuscaloosa.

Nov. 9 — Top-ranked Oregon stunned the U.S. women’s national team 93-86 to hand the Americans’ their second loss to a college team in program history. The Americans haven’t lost a major international game since falling in the semifinals of the 2006 World Championships to Russia. The only other loss to a college program for the Americans came in 1999 when Tennessee won on a shot by Kara Lawson, who was a freshman that season, with 10 seconds left.

Nov. 10 — France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia beat Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur of Australia 6-4, 6-3 in the decisive Fed Cup doubles match at Perth Arena in Australia.

Nov. 10 — Kelvin Leerdam scored his first career postseason goal on a deflected shot in the 57th minute, substitute Victor Rodriguez connected in the 76th and Raul Ruidiaz added the capper in the 90th to give the Seattle Sounders a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC in the MLS Cup for their second title in four seasons.

Nov. 11 — Pete Alonso of the New York Mets was selected NL Rookie of the Year. Alonso led the majors with 53 home runs and earned 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez took all 30 first-place votes in the AL, becoming the 24th unanimous pick.

Nov. 12 — Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year. Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job. Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, but Shildt got more second-place votes and appeared on more ballots. Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won the AL prize in a tight ballot over Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees. Both received 13 first-place votes, but Baldelli got more second-place nods.

Nov. 12 — Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Evansville silenced Rupp Arena with an improbable 67-64 victory over No. 1 Kentucky. K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces — coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 — pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.

Nov. 13 — Justin Verlander got his second AL Cy Young Award, beating out teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL prize for the second straight year.

Nov. 14 — Cleveland defense end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it in the head in the final seconds as the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers ended with a wild brawl.

Nov. 14 — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout won his third AL MVP Award and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger beat out the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich to win NL MVP.

Nov. 15 — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Nov. 15 — The NCAA placed the men’s basketball program at No. 12 Seton Hall on probation for three years, taking away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limiting recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016.

Nov. 15 — Matt Crafton won a championship without winning a race, an unprecedented feat under NASCAR’s new title-deciding playoff systems. Crafton finished second in the Truck Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway — good enough for his third series title in the winner-take-all format. The last driver to win a title without winning a race was Austin Dillon in the Xfinity Series in 2013, before the current elimination-style format.

Nov. 17 — Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) to become the youngest ATP Finals champion in 18 years and collect the biggest title of his career. The 21-year-old Greek, who bounced back from dropping a tight first set, is the youngest champion at the ATP Finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

Nov. 17 — Kyle Busch won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, giving team owner Joe Gibbs his fifth title. Busch emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut and clinched his second title in five years after two teammates were slowed by pit road gaffes. Busch won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to snap a 21-race losing streak.

Nov. 18 — Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll ended. The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302).

Nov. 18 — Luka Doncic scored a career-high 42 points in his sixth triple-double of the young NBA season and the Dallas Mavericks sent the San Antonio Spurs to their sixth straight loss, 117-110. The 20-year-old joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history younger than 21 to have a 40-point triple-double.

Nov. 22 — Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was No. 1 during his run there.

Nov. 23 — Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards — the 12th time he has at least 200 in his career — and a touchdown and No. 14 Wisconsin beat Purdue 45-24. Taylor, now with 5,856 career yards, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season. Taylor had been tied with Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne, Texas’ Ricky Williams and USC’s Marcus Allen for the FBS record of 11 games over 200 yards entering the day.

Nov. 23 — Sam Howell threw for three first-half scores to set a single-season record for the most TD throws by a true freshman in Bowl Subdivision history as North Carolina beat Mercer 56-7. Howell completed 10 of 13 passes for 152 yards and scores of 66, 4 and 33 yards in a dominating opening half for the Tar Heels. That gave him 32 TD throws on the year to surpass Trevor Lawrence’s 30 for eventual national champion Clemson last year as the most by a true freshman in FBS history.

Nov. 23 — Kurt Rawlings threw two touchdown passes in the final 88 seconds of regulation as Yale rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Harvard 50-43 in two overtimes and clinch an Ivy League title. After a climate change protest delayed the start of the second half for about an hour, the game finished in darkness 15 minutes after sunset in the unlit, 105-year-old Yale Bowl.

Nov. 23 — Coming off a record-breaking season with 17 race wins, Mikaela Shiffrin set the all-time World Cup record for most slalom wins by any skier, after earning her 41st career victory in the discipline at the season-opening slalom race in Levi, Finland. Shiffrin beat the 32-year-old best mark from Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 40 slaloms between 1974 and 1987. Shiffrin amassed her total in just seven years, having won her first race in December 2012.

Nov. 23 — Zach LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give Chicago the 116-115 win over Charlotte.

Nov. 23 — Deontay Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round to retain his heavyweight title at the MGM Grand Garden arena in Las Vegas.

Nov. 24 — Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada. Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match. The top-ranked Nadal won all of his eight matches at the revamped competition that debuted a World Cup-style format. Eighteen teams competed in six round-robin groups of three teams. The six group winners plus two second-placed teams with the best records based on sets and games won qualified for the quarterfinals.

Nov. 24 — New England beat Dallas 13-9 for the Patriot’s 18th straight regular-season victory at home. The Patriots (10-1) have won 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons dating back to 2003 and surpassed the San Francisco 49ers (16 seasons from 1983-98) for the most consecutive years with at least 10 wins.

Nov. 24 — Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9. Wilson became the first quarterback in NFL history to start his career with eight straight winning seasons. Wilson has started all 136 games since his rookie season, including 13 in the playoffs.

Nov. 24 — Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990, 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Blue Bombers won their 10th title, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.

Nov. 26 — Nathan Bain hit a breakaway layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin stunned No. 1 Duke 85-83, ending the Blue Devils’ 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents.

Nov. 29 — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

Nov. 30 — James Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes and the Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp. Harden watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three. It was his fourth career 60-point game, tying him with Michael Jordan for third-most in NBA history.

Nov. 30 — Top-ranked Oregon and No. 2 Baylor in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll lost. It was the third time since the AP women’s basketball Top 25 became a writer’s poll (1994-95 season) that the top two teams were beaten on the same day, and the first time in the regular season. No. 8 Louisville handed top-ranked Oregon its first loss of the season, a 72-62 victory in the Paradise Jam tournament. No. 5 South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset second-ranked Baylor 74-59 at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Dec. 1 — World champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory from pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, capping another stellar season with an 11th win and 84th overall.

Dec. 1 — Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five. The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn 48-45 in a wild Iron Bowl yesterday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010.

Dec. 1 — Mikaela Shiffrin continued to dominate in World Cup slaloms. Shiffrin finished a massive 2.29 ahead of her biggest rival, Petra Vlhova, in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin won for the fourth straight year at Killington for the 62nd World Cup win of her career. The 24-year-old American tied Annemarie Moser-Proell, the Austrian downhill great of the 1970s, on the all-time list. She trails only Lindsey Vonn’s 82 wins.

Dec. 1 — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson weathered miserable conditions to run for 101 yards in the Ravens’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco. The combination of driving rain, a stiff wind and San Francisco’s rugged defense held Jackson to complete only 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards, and he lost a fumble. Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in a season, surpassing the mark held by Michael Vick (three games each in 2004 and ’06) and Russell Wilson (three in 2014).

Dec. 4 — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It’s the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena’s 52-year history.

Dec. 7 — Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East. Joshua won a unanimous verdict in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with two judges giving the fight to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109. Joshua controlled the fight with his movement and better timing of his punches to win back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Dec. 7 — Germany’s Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber pulled off a mild upset by beating countrymen Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis In the first two-man bobsled race of the season held at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York. Friedrich had won 11 consecutive major international two-man races — including every World Cup race last year, plus an Olympics and a world championship — before today.

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.