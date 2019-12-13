UNO faces Williams Baptist

Williams Baptist vs. New Orleans (3-5)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA member Williams Baptist. New Orleans lost 90-54 on the road to LSU in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bryson Robinson has averaged 14.6 points this year for New Orleans. Troy Green has complemented Robinson with 11.8 points per game.BRYSON BEYOND THE ARC: Through eight games, the Privateers’ Bryson Robinson has connected on 31.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 100 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: New Orleans put up 90 points and won by 28 over Williams Baptist when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Privateers offense scored 67.7 points per matchup in those nine games.

