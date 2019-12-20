FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as US says trade deal with China ready

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares meandered in a narrow range today despite another session of record highs on Wall Street.

There was little apparent reaction Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a preliminary trade deal with China was ready for signing in early January.

Advertisement

Today, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% lower and the S&P ASX 200 in Australia lost 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.3% while the Sensex in Mumbai advanced 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi picked up 0.6%. Shares fell in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

The broad gains on Wall Street erased the S&P 500’s slight losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index has notched gains six out of the past seven days.

On Wall Street yesterday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 3,205.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%, to 28,376.96, a record. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7% to 8,887.22, also a record. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks added 0.3% to 1,667.09.

CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA-SMARTPHONE CODE

Californians can now check legal pot dealers using QR codes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California marijuana users can now use their smartphones to find out if a dispensary is legit.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control announced a program Thursday encouraging licensed cannabis retailers to post QR codes in their store windows.

The checkerboard codes can be scanned by a cellphone camera linking the reader to the bureau’s online license bureau.

Bureau Chief Lori Ajax says that will help users determine whether their store is carrying products that are “tracked, tests, and legal.”

California has been struggling deal with illegal pot operations, where consumers can avoid taxes that can approach 50% in some communities.

STEVE WYNN-GAMBLING LICENSE

Nevada regulators say Wynn can face sanctions; appeal coming

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators say they have jurisdiction to discipline former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct.

Wynn’s lawyer has made it clear that won’t happen soon. He says he’ll appeal a state Gaming Commission finding that it has authority to fine Wynn up to $500,000 and declare him unsuitable for a gambling license.

Wynn is 77 and lives in Florida. He denies all allegations against him. His attorney told the commission Wynn has no intention to renew ties with the casino industry and its decision will be appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

TOKYO-THE COSTS

Tokyo Olympics say costs $12.6B; Audit report says much more

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say they are spending 1.35 trillion Japanese yen — about $12.6 billion — to stage next year’s games. Organizers say the expenditure is unchanged from a year ago, although robust sponsorship and ticket sales have generated a contingency fund of an extra $30 million.

However, Japan’s National Audit Board, in a 177-page report prepared for the national legislature, says next year’s Olympics will cost much more than organizers say.

The audit lists an added $9.7 billion (1.06 trillion yen) it says are Olympic-related costs that have not been included. In addition, the city of Tokyo has previously said it would spend another $7.4 billion (810 trillion yen) on Olympic-related projects. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the time the spending was “for projects directly and indirectly related to the games.”

She said this included building barrier-free facilities for Paralympic athletes, training programs for volunteers, and advertising and tourism plans.

Organizers argue that many of these costs are not tied directly to the Olympics.

WAWA-DATA BREACH

Wawa says data breach affected thousands over 10 months

WAWA, Pa. (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain says a data breach may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. says its information security team discovered malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10 and stopped the breach on Dec 12. The company believes the malware was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data as early as March 4.

The company says it doesn’t yet know how many customers were affected. Wawa says it’s also unaware of any unauthorized use of credit cards as a result of the breach.

The breach affected all of Wawa’s 850 locations, which stretch along the East Coast from Pennsylvania to Florida. In-store payments and payments at fuel dispensers were affected, but ATM machines were not.

Wawa says it’s notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information may have been collected. Police are investigating, and the company has also hired a forensics firm to conduct an internal investigation.

FRANCE-PHONE COMPANY SUICIDES

French telecom company Orange faces verdict over suicides

UNDATED (AP) — French telecommunications powerhouse Orange is facing a potentially landmark court ruling today on whether it was responsible for dozens of employee suicides or suicide attempts during a painful restructuring.

The decision could set a legal precedent, because Orange is the first of France’s big listed companies to be tried on a charge of “institutionalized moral harassment.” Orange was called France Telecom at the time of the suicides in the 2000s.

Former CEO Didier Lombard could face up to a year in prison, and he and other former or current executives also face tens of thousands of euros in fines. Plaintiffs’ lawyers are seeking 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in damages from the company.

Lombard, his former right-hand man Louis-Pierre Wenes and the director of human resources Olivier Barberot were accused of leading a “policy of destabilization” as they sought to shed 22,000 jobs in the 2000s. Four other managers are accused of complicity.

Scores of employees killed themselves amid the restructuring. The trial focused on 39 cases between 2006 and 2009: 19 suicides, 12 suicide attempts and eight cases of serious depression. Other employee suicides couldn’t be linked directly and solely with their work.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.