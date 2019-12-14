Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-SCHEDULE

Friday’s results

UNDATED (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Miami Heat 113-110. LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double for the Lakers. It was their 13th consecutive road win and improved their record to 23-3. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami. LA had to work for this one: The Lakers were down by as many as 14 in the first half.

James connected on a deep 3-pointer with 8:21 left in the third to tie the game at 65-65, spinning halfway around afterward and punching himself in the chest with both fists as the Heat called time — after what had been a 10-point lead a mere 3:05 earlier was gone in a flash. The Heat lost at home for the first time in 12 games this season.

In other NBA action:

— Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for their 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks overcame Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth. But Milwaukee outscored Memphis 37-19 in the final period to improve its record to 23-3, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best in the league.

— Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers survived a late scare to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-109. Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia’s fifth straight victory. It was also the 14th consecutive home victory for the 76ers. It’s the franchise’s longest streak to start a season since winning 22 straight home games in their NBA championship season in 1966-67. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and J.J. Redick had 19 for the Pelicans. They have lost 11 in a row.

— James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

— The Indiana Pacers got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Malcolm Brogdon and 12 points and 14 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-100. Atlanta has lost seven straight in the series and 11 of 12.

— Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 for their third straight win.

— Elfrid Payton had seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Marcus Morris scored off an offensive rebound with 9.1 seconds left and the New York Knicks rallied from 16 down to beat the Sacramento Kings 103-101.

— Paul George scored 46 points, Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard had 42 and the Clippers held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117 for their fourth consecutive victory.

— Bojan Bogdanovic hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Donovan Mitchell added 28 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 114-106.

NBA-NEWS

A look around the NBA

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler will be out for at least two weeks to have a leg injury re-evaluated. Windler was the No. 26 overall pick in this year’s draft but has yet to play for the Cavs after suffering the injury before training camp. The Belmont product recently made his debut for the Canton Charge. The Cavs said Windler will get a second opinion on his injury. There is no timetable for his return. Cleveland continues its road trip on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Cavs snapped an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win in San Antonio on Thursday.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Knights beat stars 3-2, Avalanche beat Devils 3-1

UNDATED (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored on a backhander 51 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. Dallas’ Jamie Benn had tied it with 5:11 remaining in the third period. He worked a give-and-go, passing from behind the net to Tyler Seguin, then skating into the slot to deflect Seguin’s return pass past goalie Malcolm Subban. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in the second on goals by William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson.

In Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to reach 50 points this season and lead the Avalanche over the struggling New Jersey Devils 3-1. The Devils pulled forward Taylor Hall from the lineup just before the game for precautionary reasons, the team said. Hall, who leads New Jersey in scoring with 25 points, has been the subject of trade rumors of late and was not held out Friday due to injury.

NHL-NEWS-LINDBLOM

Flyers F Lindblom out rest of the season with rare cancer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The 23-year-old Lindblom had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. The Flyers say they will do everything they can to support Lindblom and secure him the best possible care. Lindblom has Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MEN’S T25

Gatling helps No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State 56-48

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Shane Gatling scored a season-high 20 points and had a big block down the stretch to help No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State 56-48 on Friday night after squandering a 16-point lead.

Leading 33-17 with 16:41 remaining, the Buffaloes couldn’t close out a cold-shooting Rams team that suddenly found their touch. Colorado State tied the game at 39 with 7:18 left.

Moments later, Gatling had a bucket to put the Buffaloes ahead for good. He also blocked a shot by Nico Carvacho down the stretch and then sealed the win with two late free throws.

MLB-NEWS

A look at what’s happening around the majors

UNDATED (AP) — All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have finalized a $245 million, seven-year contract. The 29-year-old Rendon led the majors with 126 RBIs, then excelled in the postseason to help the Washington Nationals win their first World Series championship. The free-agent deal puts Rendon in an Angels lineup that includes three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz), along with 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee). Rendon will be formally introduced by his new team on Saturday at Angel Stadium.

In other MLB news:

— The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) finalized their $14 million, one-year contract Friday. Gregorius reunites with manager Joe Girardi after spending the past five seasons with the New York Yankees, including the first three playing for Girardi. The 29 year old’s 2019 debut was delayed until June 7 after Tommy John surgery in 2018 to repair an elbow ligament torn during Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

— The Texas Rangers have another pitcher for their starting rotation. The team has finalized a $16 million, two-year contract with right-hander Jordan Lyles. The free agent was 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts for Milwaukee at end of last season after the Brewers acquired him from Pittsburgh. Texas last week added right-hander Kyle Gibson on a $28 million. three-year contract to join returning starters All-Star lefty Mike Minor and right-hander Lance Lynn. The Rangers agreed to a $585,000 contract with left-hander Jeffrey Springs, cut 11 days earlier.

— The Tampa Bay Rays are working to finalize a two-year contract worth about $12 million with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press

— Left-hander Brett Anderson became the latest addition to the quickly transforming Milwaukee Brewers when he agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract. The 31-year-old left-hander was 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season, when he had a $1.5 million base salary and earned $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

— Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract Friday that includes $8 million in performance bonuses. Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances. New York’s starting rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and the Mets have a pending $10 million, one-year deal with Rick Porcello.

— Yoenis Céspedes’ salary for 2019 was cut in half and his pay for 2020 reduced as part of a settlement of a grievance between the injured outfielder and the New York Mets. New York alleged he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract’s guarantee language. The players’ association filed a grievance, and the sides settled.

— Austin Romine and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $4.15 million, one-year deal that gives the 31-year-old catcher a chance for a bigger role. Romine is also now a teammate with Miguel Cabrera. Those two were involved in a brawl in 2017 during a game between the Tigers and the New York Yankees. Romine says there are no hard feelings.

— The Boston Red Sox have signed shortstop José Peraza, and according to a person familiar with the negotiations, the team also agreed to terms with left-hander Martin Pérez. The person says Pérez is guaranteed $6.5 million, and Peraza has a $2.85 million salary.

NFL-NEWS

Manning to start for Giants with Jones still sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says that the veteran Manning will start on Sunday at home against Miami. Manning returned last Monday night in an overtime loss at Philadelphia, performing well in the first half with two touchdown passes before struggling the rest of the way. Jones replaced Manning as the starter in the third week of the season. But the sixth pick overall in this year’s draft was hurt in a loss to Green Bay on Dec. 1.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-17 loss to the Eagles. He did not throw an interception.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has signed a contract through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses. The fifth-year veteran and former first-round draft pick has had a breakout season with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches.

—The New York Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language. Jenkins defended his use of the word “retard” in an exchange with a fan, saying it was acceptable language where he grew up.

— The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team. The 37-year-old Suggs has played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

— The Denver Broncos are juggling their offensive and defensive lines for their game at Kansas City. The Broncos ruled out right guard Ronald Leary with a concussion and right tackle Ja’Wuan James with a knee injury, defensive ends Adam Gotsis and DeMarcus Walker won’t play because of injuries. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones might not be able to play either. The Broncos might have to make a roster move to promote a defensive end from their practice squad or sign a free agent.

— Despite some encouraging signs to the contrary earlier in the week the depleted Pittsburgh Steelers offense won’t be getting its top wide receiver back for what is a crucial game this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night because of a knee injury.

— Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is questionable for the Titans AFC showdown against the Houston Texans after not practicing all week with a sore left hamstring.

— The Detroit Lions have ruled out linebacker Jarrad Davis and tackle Rick Wagner for this weekend’s game against Tampa Bay. Quarterback Matthew Stafford also remains out after missing the past five games with back and hip problems. Davis has back and knee issues, and Wagner has a knee injury.

— The New Orleans Saints say former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson, who was a member of the club’s vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps, has died at age 57. Johnson played in college at North Carolina State and began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986. Johnson played in 120 regular season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993.

GOLF-PRESIDENT’S CUP

Woods sits as International expands Presidents Cup lead

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Americans are in a big hole at the Presidents Cup, and there’s nothing Tiger Woods is doing about it.

Whatever momentum they had going into the double session Saturday at Royal Melbourne vanished as Abraham Ancer and the International team filled the scoreboards with their black-and-gold colors and built a 9-5 lead after three sessions.

Tony Finau (FEE’-now) birdied the last two holes to at least get a half-point from the final fourballs match for the U.S. team.

Woods, the first playing captain in 25 years and a winner in the two matches he played with Justin Thomas, took himself out of the lineup on Saturday morning for fourballs. And then in a surprise, he sat himself in the afternoon.

Woods said he was doing what he thought was best for the team and was getting ready for the singles on Saturday.

In other Cup news:

— Patrick Reed’s caddie confirms that he shoved a fan after a third straight loss at the Presidents Cup. Kessler Karrain says in a statement to “Fore Play” that after hearing heckling for three days, some fans took it too far. He says one fan got close to Reed and shouted an expletive at him. Kessler also is Reed’s brother-in-law. He says he shoved the fan and probably shouted some choice words at him. He says unless the fan was like “Mr. Glass” and his bones broke, only some beer was spilled. The caddie offered to reimburse him for that.

