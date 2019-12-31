Update on the latest in sports:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL GAMES

Ehlinger leads Texas’ Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10

UNDATED (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Texas rolled over No. 12 Utah in the Alamo Bowl 38-10. The Longhorns excised the frustrations of a disappointing regular season with a dominant win over a Utes team that just missed a chance at the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns ran for 231 yards against the nation’s No. 1 rush defense.

Texas coach Tom Herman improved to 4-0 in his career in bowl games. His three wins at Texas came with the Longhorns the underdog each time.

Advertisement

In other bowl action today:

— Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl.

— Willie Harts returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead Arizona State to a 20-14 victory against Florida State in the Sun Bowl.

— Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and No. 21 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Liberty Bowl.

— Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns, Levi Williams accounted for four scores and Wyoming rolled over Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl. The Cowboys built a 14-point lead by halftime and racked up 524 total yards to win a bowl game after being left out of the postseason last year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hurt, Jones help No. 2 Duke beat Boston College 88-49 in ACC

UNDATED (AP) — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 88-49. Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and hit 5 of 10 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot nearly 52%. Jones had 10 assists in his return from a foot sprain that had sidelined him for two games. CJ Felder had 13 points to lead Boston College. The Eagles shot 34% for the game.

In other T25 men’s basketball news:

— Christian David hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and No. 11 Butler rallied after blowing a 23-point lead to beat St. John’s 60-58 in the Big East opener for both teams. St. John’s staged a 29-4 run in the second half and took a 48-46 advantage on Marcellus Earlington’s layup with 6:49 remaining.

— Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds as No. 18 Florida State won its 15th straight home game, knocking off Georgia Tech 70-58. Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State. The Seminoles raised their record to 12-2.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Hardin had 35 points in Rockets 130-104 win over the Nuggets

UNDATED (AP) — James Harden had 35 points in his return after missing the last game with an injury to lead the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Rockets were back to full strength after Harden missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load management) also returned on Tuesday after sitting out on Sunday in the 127-112 defeat.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Westbrook had 28 points for his 11th straight games with 20 or more points, which is the longest streak by a Rockets player besides Harden since Yao Ming did it in 14 games in a row in 2006.

In other court action:

— Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97. Philadelphia was without center Joel Embiid. The two-time All-Star, who leads the team 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, was out with a sore left knee.

— DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 117-113 overtime victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

— Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-92. Boston has won six of seven and improved to 23-8. PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points, and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight.

— Paul George had 21 points with season highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists to shake off a slow start, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers thumped the Sacramento Kings 105-87.

— Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career-high with 19 points and the Toronto Raptors finished 2019 on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97.

— Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each scored 20 points, Chris Paul hit the go-ahead basket with 40.9 seconds left and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-101.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild

UNDATED (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Alexander Kerfoot also scored and John Tavares added an empty-net goal for Toronto, which improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games. Toronto has won 13 of 18 games since Sheldon Keefe took over as coach. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots. Ryan Suter had a goal and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Minnesota.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Casey Cizikas scored twice for the first time this season and Tom Kuhnhackl had the go-ahead goal and the New York Islanders earned a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. Former Capitals goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots in the victory, helping former Washington coach Barry Trotz remain perfect in three return trips to D.C. since coaching them to the 2018 Stanley Cup. Brock Nelson also scored in the first period for the Islanders, who won their second straight to close a three-game road trip.

— Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 4-1.

— Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen (TOO’-voh tehr-uh-VY’-nehn) had two assists for the Hurricanes (24-14-2), who won their second straight game after a three-game losing streak. Ryan Dzingel (duh-ZIHN’-gul) scored into an empty net.

— Damon Severson scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Severson beat Jaroslav Halak (YAR’-oh-slav hah-LAHK’) with a backhand and Mackenzie Blackwood clinched the win by stopping Patrice Bergeron.

— Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-2. Vegas closed out December with a 9-4-2 mark, and on a 13-6-3 run since Nov. 17, and remained in sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

— Alex Killorn scored two goals, Tyler Johnson had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 for their fourth straight win.

— Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves, Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 to end a six-game losing streak. It was Bernier’s first shutout of the season and 18th of his career.

— Kyle Connor had three goals for his first regular season hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Colorado Avalanche 7-4.

NHL-INJURIES

Penguins forward will miss at least four months

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins All-Star forward Jake Guentzel is out at least four months after undergoing right shoulder surgery. Guentzel had surgery Tuesday, just hours after getting hurt in the third period of a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Guentzel went hard into the boards shortly after scoring his team-leading 20th goal of the season for the Penguins. The injury came on the same day the 25-year-old Guentzel was named to his first All-Star team. General manager Jim Rutherford says the recovery time is 4-6 months.

In other NHL injury news:

— The Columbus Blue Jackets say goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury. The Finn had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee. He was injured during a shootout in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday night.

NFL-BROWNS

Browns part ways with GM Dorsey

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens after Dorsey refused to take a lesser role with the team.

Dorsey’s stunning departure came after he met with owner Jimmy Haslam.

Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL’s longest current drought.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— J.J. Watt has been added to Houston’s active roster ahead of the Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday afternoon.

— The Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace says they’ll remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season. Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could push for the starting job. But he made it clear the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback.

— Ryan Tannehill has gone from being traded away in March to preparing for his biggest moment yet. The Titans quarterback will make his postseason debut finally after eight seasons and 100 games played and on his second team. The quarterback drafted eighth overall by Miami will face off against none other than Tom Brady in the playoffs. Brady has more Super Bowl rings than any other quarterback.

— Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is eyeing a return to normalcy at the quarterback position in 2020. Tomlin says the team expects veteran Ben Roethlisberger to return for a 17th season next year. Tomlin says Mason Rudolph will be the primary backup heading into the offseason. Rudolph played erratically at times after replacing Roethlisberger and at one point was benched in favor of rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons. Owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago and identified the old-school coach’s overbearing ways as the main problem. Coughlin’s position will not be filled.

— The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill. Detroit ended the year on a nine-game skid for its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008. Patricia is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

— For the fifth consecutive week, the Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Pro32 poll. The New Orleans Saints remained No. 2. In fact, the top five teams all stayed the same from the previous week. The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers each rounded out the top five in the final poll of the season.

MLB-TWINS SIGNINGS

Homer Bailey and Rich Hill are joining the Minnesota Twins for the 2020 season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Homer Bailey and Rich Hill are joining the Minnesota Twins for the 2020 season. The Twins signed both to one-year contracts. The 33-year-old Bailey made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July. The 39-year-old Hill started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.