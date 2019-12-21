Update on the latest sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

3 Saturday games

UNDATED (AP) — The Texans and Buccaneers kick off a Saturday NFL tripleheader.

Houston is in position to clinch a second consecutive AFC South title after overtaking the division with a win over second-place Tennessee last week. The Texans have a rematch waiting with the Titans in Week 17, but that won’t matter if they beat a Tampa Bay team that is surging too late. Even if the Texans lose, they would wrap up at least a wild-card spot if Pittsburgh loses to the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers have won four straight games, but they’ll be absent from the playoffs for a 12th straight year. The Texans, if they win, would join New England and Kansas City as the only teams with at least four division titles in the past five seasons.

The second game features Buffalo at New England, two teams that have already clinched playoff spots. The Patriots can extend their streak to 11 consecutive division titles with a win over the Bills. But Buffalo still has a chance to win the division for the first time since 1995. To do it the Bills need to beat the Patriots this week and win their finale against the Jets. Buffalo would also need New England to lose its finale at Miami. It won’t be easy. Buffalo has never beaten Tom Brady in Foxborough in a game he’s started and finished.

The Patriots can also clinch a first-round bye with a win and a loss by the Chiefs at Chicago, would match San Francisco for the most 12-win seasons since the 1970 merger. The 49ers have 13, and the Patriots and Cowboys have 12 each.

In the night game, the San Francisco 49ers look to sweep the season series from NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams for the first time since 2016. The Niners are in contention for the division title and a first-round playoff bye. They could be the top seed in the conference playoffs as well.

The Rams need help to make the playoffs and must win out. San Francisco won 20-7 in October.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL GAMES

7 bowl games on tap

UNDATED (AP) — Seven bowl games are on tap Saturday:

— Alcorn State meets North Carolina A&T in the first game of the day, the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. Alcorn State has reached the championship game for Historically Black Colleges and Universities twice before and each time came up short against the Aggies. A&T won a nail-biter, 24-22, last season. The Braves will count on quarterback Felix Harper to have a big day. He’s thrown for 30 touchdowns this season with just eight interceptions. The Aggies will look to running back Jah-Maine Martin. He’s got 21 touchdown runs and nine of them have covered 50 yards or more.

— San Diego State will be making a school-record 10th straight bowl appearance when it faces Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. But the Aztecs haven’t won a bowl game since a victory over Houston in the 2016 Las Vegas Bowl. San Diego State started this season with a 7-1 record then dropped two of its last three conference game to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth. Meanwhile, Central Michigan completed one of the nation’s biggest turnarounds following a 1-11 season. Central Michigan won the Mid-American Conference West and reached the title game.

— It will be a matchup of opposite style offenses when Georgia Southern and Liberty meet in the Cure Bowl . Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts leads a run-heavy offense, while Liberty’s Stephen Calvert has thrown for a school record 3,393 yards this season, including six games of 300 yards or more. First-year Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is looking to help the Flames join Georgia Southern and Appalachian State as the only teams to move from FCS to FBS and win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility.

— Florida Atlantic is home for bowl season again to take on SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl on the Owls’ home field. It is FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls after three seasons and became the new coach at Ole Miss. FAU is 3-0 in its previous bowl appearances. SMU is playing a bowl game for the 17th time and for the first time in the state of Florida. This is one of just seven bowl games that feature two teams coming in with at least 10 wins. The others are the three College Football Playoff games along with the Cotton, Sugar and Rose bowls.

— Arkansas State and Florida International are set to meet in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Red Wolves have won four of their last five football games, while Butch Davis’s FIU team is trying to secure a winning record. Arkansas State is led by All-America wide receiver Omar Bayless. Quarterback James Morgan leads FIU’s offense. It’s the Red Wolves’ ninth straight bowl appearance and the third in a row for FIU. Davis joins Alabama’s Nick Saban as the only active FBS coach to take three different teams to three consecutive bowl games.

— Washington’s Chris Petersen will end his six-year coaching tenure with the Huskies by facing the Broncos, the program he was in charge of for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Washington is out to show it is the team that had Pac-12 title game participants Oregon and Utah on the ropes and not the one that lost to conference stragglers Stanford and Colorado. The Boise State Broncos returned to the top of the Mountain West despite starting three quarterbacks and should end the season ranked for the fourth time in six seasons under coach Bryan Harsin.

— No. 20 Appalachian (ap-ah-LA’-chihn) State seeks its 19th victory in 20 games when it meets UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. The game on Saturday night marks the debut of Shawn Clark as Appalachian State head football coach. Clark took over after Eliah Drinkwitz left for Missouri. Victories over North Carolina and South Carolina gave Appalachian State wins over two major conference teams. Only a loss to Georgia Southern kept the Mountaineers out of a New Year’s Day bowl. UAB’s program was briefly disbanded earlier this decade. But the Blazers are in their third straight bowl since resuming play in 2017.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 1 KU, No. 18 Villanova set to renew rivalry in Philly

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Kansas is set to renew its rivalry with No. 18 Villanova.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks have played many memorable games since the start of the century. Kansas beat Villanova on the way to the 2008 national championship and the Wildcats repaid the favor in the 2016 and 2018 NCAA Tournaments with wins on their way to national titles. Villanova’s 2005 win over No. 1 KU was a program-changer for coach Jay Wright. The game is being played at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, the home of the 76ers and their All-Star big man and former Jayhawk Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’).

One other game on the Top 25 schedule matches ranked teams. No. 5 Ohio State plays No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

