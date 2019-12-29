Update on the latest sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL GAMES

Clemson, LSU advance to CFP title game

UNDATED (AP) — One CFP semifinal game went down to the final minute, while the other was decided before halftime.

Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter before third-ranked Clemson intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal the Tigers’ 29-23 triumph over No. 2 Ohio State. The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays in 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run.

Lawrence passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half. Running back Travis Etienne was productive in the passing game with three receptions for 98 yards and two TDs.

The Buckeyes drove to the Clemson 23 in the final minute, but Justin Fields fired to the end zone on second-and-7 and was picked off by Nolan Turner with 37 seconds left. The pick allowed the Tigers to secure their 29th straight victory and fourth trip to the CFP championship game in five years.

Fields was 30 of 46 for 320 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes, who fell to 13-1.

At the Peach Bowl, Joe Burrow threw all seven of his touchdown passes while the top-ranked LSU was building a 49-14 halftime lead in a 63-28 rout of No. 4 Oklahoma. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was 21 of 27 for 403 yards through the first 30 minutes before finishing 29 of 39 for 497 yards. Tack on Myles Brennan’s three passes and LSU racked up 532 yards passing.

Justin Jefferson had four first-half scoring receptions and finished with 14 catches for 227 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. provided both of his TD grabs by intermission, and Thaddeus Moss had four grabs for 99 yards and a score.

Chris Curry accounted for 89 of the Tigers’ 161 yards rushing. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried twice after being considered doubtful for the game because of an injury.

Jalen Hurts was ineffective for Oklahoma after beating LSU twice while quarterbacking Alabama. Hurts finished 15 of 31 for 217 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The CFP championship game is January 13 at New Orleans.

In Saturday’s bowl game finals:

— Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 rout over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and finished with 135 yards rushing. Game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one TD.

— Journey Brown ran for 202 yards and two long touchdowns as No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. The Nittany Lions’ defense allowed its most points and yards all season, but it also contributed to the offense as Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Brady White threw for 454 yards but no touchdowns as Tigers drives continued to stall leading to six field goals from Riley Patterson.

LOUISIANA PLANE CRASH

Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law

ATLANTA (AP) — The five people who died in a Louisiana plane crash on Saturday included the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Steven Ensminger Jr. says his wife, Carley McCord, died in the crash in Lafayette. McCord was a freelance sports reporter with WDSU-TV and an in-game television host for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

The plane was on its way to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. The FAA says the two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about a mile from the regional airport where the flight began.

A sixth person on the plane was hospitalized in critical condition.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Kentucky wins Bluegrass battle against Louisville

UNDATED (AP) — Kentucky has won state bragging rights in college basketball by outlasting third-ranked Louisville.

The 19th-rated Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 17-9 in overtime to pull out a 78-70 victory. Tyrese Maxey led the offense with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds. Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to deliver 18 points, while Nick Richards had 13 points and 10 boards.

Louisville guards Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry combined for just nine points. Steven Enoch had a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals, who fell to 11-2.

In other top-25 scores:

— Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help fourth-ranked Duke hammer Brown, 75-50. Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

— Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds as ninth-ranked Memphis blasted New Orleans, 97-55. Lester Quinones added 13 points in his return after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand.

— Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead 12th-ranked Butler to its third straight win, a 67-36 stifling of Louisiana-Monroe. Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds for the 12-1 Bulldogs.

— Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and No. 15 San Diego State overcame a slow start to beat Cal Poly 73-57. Yanni Wetzell and Jordan Schakel added 12 points apiece for the 13-0 Aztecs, who continued their best start in nine seasons.

— Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 17 Florida State cruised to an 88-71 win over North Alabama. Balsa Koprivica (koh-prih-VEET’-suh) scored 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for the Seminoles.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Raptors get revenge on Celtics

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors ended the Boston Celtics’ five-game winning streak while avenging a Christmas Day loss to their Atlantic Division rivals.

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) had 20 in the Raptors’ 113-97 win over the Celtics in Boston. Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet each added 18 points as Toronto handed the Celtics their second loss in 15 home games.

The Raptors never trailed in breaking a two-game losing streak.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 30 points.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— The Bucks pulled out a 111-110 win overtime win over the Magic behind Khris Middleton’s 21 points, seven assists and five boards. Ersan Ilyasova had 17 points and 14 rebounds in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh), who missed his second straight game due to back soreness.

— Jimmy Butler made the second of two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Heat a wild 117-116 victory over the 76ers. Butler finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Miami improved the NBA’s best home record to 15-1.

— Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) recorded his ninth triple-double of the season by providing 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in the Mavericks’ 141-121 blowout over the Warriors. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) had 18 as Dallas ended Golden State’s season-high, four-game winning streak.

— The Rockets earned a 109-98 win over the Knicks behind James Harden’s 44 points and 10 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Houston, which saw a 22-point lead shrink to five before winning for the fifth time in six games.

— Nikola Jokic (nee-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) recorded his seventh triple-double of the season and Will Barton had 20 points as the Nuggets won for the eighth time in nine games, 119-110 over the Magic. Jokic finished with a season-high 31 points and also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help Denver improve to 22-9, the second-best record in the Western Conference.

— Brandon Ingram dropped in 24 points and Jrue Holiday added 20 in the Pelicans’ third straight win, 120-98 against the Pacers. JJ Redick scored 15 and Lonzo Ball shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range in scoring 13.

— LaMarcus Aldridge nailed five of the Spurs’ season-high 18 3-pointers and finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Spurs’ 136-109 drubbing of the Pistons. DeMar DeRozan had 29 points for San Antonio which pulled away with a 25-9 spurt in the third quarter.

— The Suns’ eight-game losing has ended after Devin Booker had 32 points and 10 assists in a 112-110 victory over the Kings. Kelly Oubre (OO’-bray) Jr. added 20 points and 16 rebounds for Phoenix, while Ricky Rubio had 21 points and eight assists.

— Julius Randle scored 30 points and equaled a season high with 16 rebounds in the Knicks’ 107-100 win over the Wizards. Bobby Portis added 17 points for New York, which has won consecutive games for the second time this season.

— Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’) added 19 and the Bulls nearly led wire-to-wire in a 116-81 romp over the Hawks. Rookie Coby White had 18 points in Chicago’s third win in four games.

— Darius Garland and Collin Sexton each scored 18 points and the Cavaliers overcame an NBA season high-tying 29 turnovers to hold off the Timberwolves, 94-88. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and 15 rebounds as Cleveland handed Minnesota its 12th loss in 13 games.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Hurricanes handle Caps again

UNDATED (AP) — Warren Foegele (FOH’-gehl) was a thorn in the side of the Washington Capitals during the playoffs last spring, and he remains so this season.

Foegele scored twice and had an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-4 win over the Capitals. He had four goals and two assists in the playoffs last season against the Capitals as Carolina eliminated Washington in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He added an assist on Oct. 5 to help the Hurricanes win 3-2 in overtime at Washington, and had a role in all three of Carolina’s second-period goals on Saturday.

Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Staal, Martin Necas (NAY’-chas) and Andrei Svechnikov (SVEHCH’-nih-kahv) also scored for the Hurricanes as they snapped a three-game losing streak in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Penguins earned a 6-4 win over the Predators on Jake Guentzel’s (GEHNT’-sulz) power-play goal with 1:03 remaining. Rust scored twice and added two assists as Pittsburgh won for the ninth time in 11 games.

— The Maple Leafs’ six-game winning streak is over after Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds into overtime of the Rangers’ 5-4 victory at Toronto. Ryan Strome had two goal and two assists to back Alexandar Georgiev (GEER’-gee-ehv), who handled 44 shots in New York’s third win in four games.

— Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists to help the Panthers erase a 3-1 deficit and beat the Red Wings, 5-4. Evgenii Dadonov (dah-DAH’-nahv), Brett Connolly, Dominic Toninato and Anton Stralman also scored in Florida’s fourth win in five games.

— The Lightning also posted a 5-4 victory against the Canadiens as Alex Killorn scored twice and Victor Hedman had four assists. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist to reach 800 career points.

— Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) scored in a shootout after Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots through overtime to help Dallas beat the Avalanche, 3-2. Tyler Seguin (SAY’-gihn) had a regulation goal and took 10 of the Stars’ 40 shots.

— The Canucks squandered a 2-0 lead before Elias Pettersen scored 7:05 into the third period to push Vancouver past the Kings, 3-2. Tyler Motte and Jake Virtanen also scored in the Canucks’ fourth consecutive win.

NHL-NEWS

Sabres forward Skinner out 3-4 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will miss three to four weeks because of an upper body injury suffered in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Boston. Skinner did not return following a collision in which he led with his right shoulder while attempting to check Bruins forward David Pastrnak (PAS’-tur-nahk).

The injury occurred in Skinner’s 700th career game and following an offseason in which he signed an eight-year, $72 million contract in becoming Buffalo’s second highest-paid player.

MLB-NEWS

MLB says it means no harm to minors

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is committed to protecting minor league teams and doesn’t intend to eliminate any.

The statement follows U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s warning of possible congressional action if MLB follows through on minor league contraction plans.

MLB blames minor league owners for refusing to bear part of the cost of improving facilities, working conditions and pay.

In other baseball news:

— The Blue Jays have agreed to sign Japanese pitcher Shun Yamaguchi to a two-year deal worth nearly $5 million. The 32-year-old right-hander has played 14 pro seasons in Japan, where he has a 64-58 record and 3.35 ERA.

TENNIS-MURRAY

Murray to miss Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month.

Murray says he’s had a recent physical setback that caused him to skip the first Grand Slam event of 2020. Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut (ah-GOO’) at the Australian Open in January.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE DECADE

Williams aces AP Female Athlete of the Decade honors

UNDATED (AP) — Serena Williams has been voted the AP Female Athlete of the Decade.

Williams won 12 of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the past 10 years. No other woman won more than three in that span. She also tied a record for most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 and collected a tour-leading 37 titles in all during the decade.

Gymnast Simone Biles finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Swimmer Katie Ledecky was third, followed by skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.

