USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1 2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6 3. Kansas 7-1 714 3 4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4 5. Duke 9-1 610 8 6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9 7. Michigan 8-1 563 5 8. Virginia 8-1 533 2 9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10 10. Auburn 8-0 442 13 11. Baylor 7-1 438 16 12. Dayton 7-1 384 17 13. Oregon 7-2 374 14 14. Arizona 9-1 330 11 15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12 16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7 17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20 17. Memphis 8-1 263 18 19. Butler 9-0 250 24 20. Villanova 7-2 190 22 21. Florida State 8-2 189 19 22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15 23. Colorado 7-1 100 21 24. San Diego State 10-0 82 — 25. Washington 7-2 72 23

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.