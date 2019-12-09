Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Top 25 Poll

December 9, 2019 1:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1
2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6
3. Kansas 7-1 714 3
4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4
5. Duke 9-1 610 8
6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9
7. Michigan 8-1 563 5
8. Virginia 8-1 533 2
9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10
10. Auburn 8-0 442 13
11. Baylor 7-1 438 16
12. Dayton 7-1 384 17
13. Oregon 7-2 374 14
14. Arizona 9-1 330 11
15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12
16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7
17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20
17. Memphis 8-1 263 18
19. Butler 9-0 250 24
20. Villanova 7-2 190 22
21. Florida State 8-2 189 19
22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15
23. Colorado 7-1 100 21
24. San Diego State 10-0 82
25. Washington 7-2 72 23

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize