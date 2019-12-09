USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Louisville (28)
|9-0
|772
|1
|2. Ohio State (2)
|9-0
|717
|6
|3. Kansas
|7-1
|714
|3
|4. Maryland (1)
|10-0
|693
|4
|5. Duke
|9-1
|610
|8
|6. Gonzaga
|10-1
|589
|9
|7. Michigan
|8-1
|563
|5
|8. Virginia
|8-1
|533
|2
|9. Kentucky
|7-1
|523
|10
|10. Auburn
|8-0
|442
|13
|11. Baylor
|7-1
|438
|16
|12. Dayton
|7-1
|384
|17
|13. Oregon
|7-2
|374
|14
|14. Arizona
|9-1
|330
|11
|15. Michigan State
|6-3
|291
|12
|16. North Carolina
|6-3
|284
|7
|17. Tennessee
|7-1
|263
|20
|17. Memphis
|8-1
|263
|18
|19. Butler
|9-0
|250
|24
|20. Villanova
|7-2
|190
|22
|21. Florida State
|8-2
|189
|19
|22. Seton Hall
|6-3
|131
|15
|23. Colorado
|7-1
|100
|21
|24. San Diego State
|10-0
|82
|—
|25. Washington
|7-2
|72
|23
Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.
