USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (25) 9-1 790 3 2. Gonzaga (4) 11-1 754 6 3. Duke (2) 9-1 688 5 4. Ohio State (1) 9-1 681 2 5. Louisville 10-1 669 1 6. Kentucky 8-1 581 9 7. Virginia 8-1 580 8 8. Maryland 10-1 577 4 9. Auburn 9-0 529 10 10. Oregon 8-2 521 13 11. Baylor 8-1 513 11 12. Dayton 8-1 465 12 13. Memphis 9-1 404 17 14. Villanova 8-2 314 20 15. Michigan 8-3 291 7 16. Butler 10-1 280 19 17. Arizona 10-2 277 14 18. Michigan State 7-3 268 15 19. Florida State 8-2 246 21 20. San Diego State 10-0 186 24 21. Tennessee 7-2 178 17 22. Washington 7-2 93 25 23. North Carolina 6-4 50 16 24. Penn State 9-2 44 — 25. Texas Tech 6-3 42 — 25. VCU 8-2 42 —

Others Receiving Votes: Wichita State 38, Purdue 36, West Virginia 31, Texas 26, Indiana 22, Xavier 21, Utah State 21, Marquette 18, Colorado 18, LSU 15, Northern Iowa 12, Liberty 12, Saint Mary’s 11, Iowa 10, Arkansas 10, Stanford 9, Seton Hall 6, Oklahoma State 6, Illinois 4, DePaul 4, Creighton 3, N.C. State 2, Richmond 1, Oklahoma 1.

