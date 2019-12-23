Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Top 25 Poll

December 23, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2
2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4
3. Duke 10-1 717 3
4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5
5. Kansas 9-2 676 1
6. Baylor 9-1 594 11
7. Oregon 10-2 588 10
8. Auburn 11-0 579 9
9. Villanova 9-2 502 14
10. Memphis 10-1 462 13
11. Butler 11-1 432 16
12. Maryland 10-2 386 8
13. Virginia 9-2 362 7
14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20
15. Michigan 9-3 338 15
16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18
17. Florida State 10-2 298 19
18. Dayton 9-2 281 12
19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6
20. Washington 9-2 158 22
21. Penn State 10-2 146 24
22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25
23. West Virginia 10-1 88
24. Arizona 10-3 85 17
25. Wichita State 10-1 70

Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon