USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (23)
|13-1
|785
|2
|2. Ohio State (7)
|11-1
|754
|4
|3. Duke
|10-1
|717
|3
|4. Louisville (2)
|11-1
|707
|5
|5. Kansas
|9-2
|676
|1
|6. Baylor
|9-1
|594
|11
|7. Oregon
|10-2
|588
|10
|8. Auburn
|11-0
|579
|9
|9. Villanova
|9-2
|502
|14
|10. Memphis
|10-1
|462
|13
|11. Butler
|11-1
|432
|16
|12. Maryland
|10-2
|386
|8
|13. Virginia
|9-2
|362
|7
|14. San Diego State
|12-0
|356
|20
|15. Michigan
|9-3
|338
|15
|16. Michigan State
|9-3
|311
|18
|17. Florida State
|10-2
|298
|19
|18. Dayton
|9-2
|281
|12
|19. Kentucky
|8-3
|220
|6
|20. Washington
|9-2
|158
|22
|21. Penn State
|10-2
|146
|24
|22. Texas Tech
|8-3
|105
|25
|23. West Virginia
|10-1
|88
|—
|24. Arizona
|10-3
|85
|17
|25. Wichita State
|10-1
|70
|—
Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.
