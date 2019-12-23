USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2 2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4 3. Duke 10-1 717 3 4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5 5. Kansas 9-2 676 1 6. Baylor 9-1 594 11 7. Oregon 10-2 588 10 8. Auburn 11-0 579 9 9. Villanova 9-2 502 14 10. Memphis 10-1 462 13 11. Butler 11-1 432 16 12. Maryland 10-2 386 8 13. Virginia 9-2 362 7 14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20 15. Michigan 9-3 338 15 16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18 17. Florida State 10-2 298 19 18. Dayton 9-2 281 12 19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6 20. Washington 9-2 158 22 21. Penn State 10-2 146 24 22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25 23. West Virginia 10-1 88 — 24. Arizona 10-3 85 17 25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.

