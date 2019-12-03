USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Stanford (24)
|8-0
|787
|3
|2. Louisville (5)
|8-0
|734
|9
|3. Oregon (1)
|6-1
|713
|1
|4. UConn (2)
|6-0
|712
|4
|5. Oregon State
|7-0
|681
|5
|6. Baylor
|7-1
|648
|2
|7. South Carolina
|8-1
|605
|6
|8. Mississippi State
|8-1
|547
|8
|9. Maryland
|7-1
|534
|10
|10. Florida State
|7-0
|519
|13
|11. UCLA
|7-0
|465
|11
|12. N.C. State
|8-0
|463
|12
|13. Texas A&M
|5-1
|424
|7
|14. Kentucky
|7-0
|370
|14
|15. DePaul
|6-1
|303
|17
|16. Indiana
|6-1
|293
|23
|17. Gonzaga
|6-1
|235
|21
|18. Missouri State
|7-1
|225
|19
|19. Tennessee
|7-0
|187
|25
|19. Arizona
|8-0
|187
|22
|21. Michigan State
|6-1
|186
|15
|22. Miami
|5-2
|138
|18
|23. Arkansas
|7-1
|125
|24
|24. South Dakota
|7-1
|80
|—
|25. Michigan
|6-1
|53
|—
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 49, LSU 42, Florida Gulf Coast 26, Oklahoma State 14, Arizona State 12, West Virginia 8, Minnesota 8, South Florida 6, Purdue 5, Princeton 4, Northwestern 3, Notre Dame 2, Marquette 2, Green Bay 2, New Mexico 1, Iowa State 1, Creighton 1.
