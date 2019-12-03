Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

December 3, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (24) 8-0 787 3
2. Louisville (5) 8-0 734 9
3. Oregon (1) 6-1 713 1
4. UConn (2) 6-0 712 4
5. Oregon State 7-0 681 5
6. Baylor 7-1 648 2
7. South Carolina 8-1 605 6
8. Mississippi State 8-1 547 8
9. Maryland 7-1 534 10
10. Florida State 7-0 519 13
11. UCLA 7-0 465 11
12. N.C. State 8-0 463 12
13. Texas A&M 5-1 424 7
14. Kentucky 7-0 370 14
15. DePaul 6-1 303 17
16. Indiana 6-1 293 23
17. Gonzaga 6-1 235 21
18. Missouri State 7-1 225 19
19. Tennessee 7-0 187 25
19. Arizona 8-0 187 22
21. Michigan State 6-1 186 15
22. Miami 5-2 138 18
23. Arkansas 7-1 125 24
24. South Dakota 7-1 80
25. Michigan 6-1 53

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 49, LSU 42, Florida Gulf Coast 26, Oklahoma State 14, Arizona State 12, West Virginia 8, Minnesota 8, South Florida 6, Purdue 5, Princeton 4, Northwestern 3, Notre Dame 2, Marquette 2, Green Bay 2, New Mexico 1, Iowa State 1, Creighton 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified