USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Stanford (24) 8-0 787 3 2. Louisville (5) 8-0 734 9 3. Oregon (1) 6-1 713 1 4. UConn (2) 6-0 712 4 5. Oregon State 7-0 681 5 6. Baylor 7-1 648 2 7. South Carolina 8-1 605 6 8. Mississippi State 8-1 547 8 9. Maryland 7-1 534 10 10. Florida State 7-0 519 13 11. UCLA 7-0 465 11 12. N.C. State 8-0 463 12 13. Texas A&M 5-1 424 7 14. Kentucky 7-0 370 14 15. DePaul 6-1 303 17 16. Indiana 6-1 293 23 17. Gonzaga 6-1 235 21 18. Missouri State 7-1 225 19 19. Tennessee 7-0 187 25 19. Arizona 8-0 187 22 21. Michigan State 6-1 186 15 22. Miami 5-2 138 18 23. Arkansas 7-1 125 24 24. South Dakota 7-1 80 — 25. Michigan 6-1 53 —

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 49, LSU 42, Florida Gulf Coast 26, Oklahoma State 14, Arizona State 12, West Virginia 8, Minnesota 8, South Florida 6, Purdue 5, Princeton 4, Northwestern 3, Notre Dame 2, Marquette 2, Green Bay 2, New Mexico 1, Iowa State 1, Creighton 1.

