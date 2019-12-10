USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Stanford (28) 8-0 795 1 2. Connecticut (3) 8-0 745 4 3. Oregon 7-1 725 3 4. Oregon State 8-0 703 5 5. Baylor 8-1 657 6 6. South Carolina 9-1 637 7 7. Louisville (1) 9-1 584 2 8. Florida State 9-0 566 10 9. North Carolina State 9-0 544 12 10. UCLA 8-0 508 11 11. Kentucky 9-0 414 14 12. Maryland 8-2 413 9 13. Texas A&M 7-1 402 13 14. Mississippi State 8-2 388 8 15. Indiana 8-1 381 16 16. DePaul 7-1 324 15 17. Gonzaga 8-1 281 17 18. Missouri State 8-1 277 18 19. Arizona 9-0 230 19 20. Arkansas 8-1 168 23 21. South Dakota 9-1 124 24 22. Michigan 8-1 118 25 23. Michigan State 6-2 115 21 24. Tennessee 7-1 95 19 25. West Virginia 6-1 75 —

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 46; Miami (Fla.) 23; Princeton 14; Minnesota 13; Arizona State 12; Creighton 6; Northwestern 5; Rutgers 3; LSU 3; Drake 3; South Florida 1; Ohio State 1; Iowa State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.