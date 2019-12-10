Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

December 10, 2019 1:28 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (28) 8-0 795 1
2. Connecticut (3) 8-0 745 4
3. Oregon 7-1 725 3
4. Oregon State 8-0 703 5
5. Baylor 8-1 657 6
6. South Carolina 9-1 637 7
7. Louisville (1) 9-1 584 2
8. Florida State 9-0 566 10
9. North Carolina State 9-0 544 12
10. UCLA 8-0 508 11
11. Kentucky 9-0 414 14
12. Maryland 8-2 413 9
13. Texas A&M 7-1 402 13
14. Mississippi State 8-2 388 8
15. Indiana 8-1 381 16
16. DePaul 7-1 324 15
17. Gonzaga 8-1 281 17
18. Missouri State 8-1 277 18
19. Arizona 9-0 230 19
20. Arkansas 8-1 168 23
21. South Dakota 9-1 124 24
22. Michigan 8-1 118 25
23. Michigan State 6-2 115 21
24. Tennessee 7-1 95 19
25. West Virginia 6-1 75

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 46; Miami (Fla.) 23; Princeton 14; Minnesota 13; Arizona State 12; Creighton 6; Northwestern 5; Rutgers 3; LSU 3; Drake 3; South Florida 1; Ohio State 1; Iowa State 1.

