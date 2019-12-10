USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Stanford (28)
|8-0
|795
|1
|2. Connecticut (3)
|8-0
|745
|4
|3. Oregon
|7-1
|725
|3
|4. Oregon State
|8-0
|703
|5
|5. Baylor
|8-1
|657
|6
|6. South Carolina
|9-1
|637
|7
|7. Louisville (1)
|9-1
|584
|2
|8. Florida State
|9-0
|566
|10
|9. North Carolina State
|9-0
|544
|12
|10. UCLA
|8-0
|508
|11
|11. Kentucky
|9-0
|414
|14
|12. Maryland
|8-2
|413
|9
|13. Texas A&M
|7-1
|402
|13
|14. Mississippi State
|8-2
|388
|8
|15. Indiana
|8-1
|381
|16
|16. DePaul
|7-1
|324
|15
|17. Gonzaga
|8-1
|281
|17
|18. Missouri State
|8-1
|277
|18
|19. Arizona
|9-0
|230
|19
|20. Arkansas
|8-1
|168
|23
|21. South Dakota
|9-1
|124
|24
|22. Michigan
|8-1
|118
|25
|23. Michigan State
|6-2
|115
|21
|24. Tennessee
|7-1
|95
|19
|25. West Virginia
|6-1
|75
|—
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 46; Miami (Fla.) 23; Princeton 14; Minnesota 13; Arizona State 12; Creighton 6; Northwestern 5; Rutgers 3; LSU 3; Drake 3; South Florida 1; Ohio State 1; Iowa State 1.
