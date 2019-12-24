USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UConn (21) 10-0 761 2 2. Oregon (4) 10-1 723 3 3. Oregon State (4) 11-0 710 4 4. Stanford (2) 10-1 654 1 5. South Carolina 12-1 646 6 6. Baylor 9-1 642 5 7. Louisville 11-1 594 7 8. Florida State 12-0 566 8 9. N.C. State 11-0 525 9 10. UCLA 11-0 507 10 11. Maryland 9-2 432 11 12. Texas A&M 11-1 419 12 13. Kentucky 11-1 386 13 14. Mississippi State 11-2 368 15 15. Indiana 10-2 311 14 16. DePaul 10-2 307 16 17. Gonzaga 11-1 305 18 18. Arizona 11-0 255 19 19. Missouri State 9-2 194 17 20. Arkansas 11-1 188 20 21. West Virginia 9-1 156 25 22. South Dakota 11-2 86 21 23. Michigan 9-2 83 22 24. Tennessee 9-2 67 24 25. Princeton 11-1 62 —

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 23, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Northwestern 16, Arizona State 16, LSU 14, Texas 10, Miami 10, Michigan State 9, Texas Tech 2, Rutgers 2, Marquette 2, Georgia Tech 2, Creighton 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.