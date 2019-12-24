USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

Listen Live Sports

December 24, 2019 2:14 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (21) 10-0 761 2
2. Oregon (4) 10-1 723 3
3. Oregon State (4) 11-0 710 4
4. Stanford (2) 10-1 654 1
5. South Carolina 12-1 646 6
6. Baylor 9-1 642 5
7. Louisville 11-1 594 7
8. Florida State 12-0 566 8
9. N.C. State 11-0 525 9
10. UCLA 11-0 507 10
11. Maryland 9-2 432 11
12. Texas A&M 11-1 419 12
13. Kentucky 11-1 386 13
14. Mississippi State 11-2 368 15
15. Indiana 10-2 311 14
16. DePaul 10-2 307 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 305 18
18. Arizona 11-0 255 19
19. Missouri State 9-2 194 17
20. Arkansas 11-1 188 20
21. West Virginia 9-1 156 25
22. South Dakota 11-2 86 21
23. Michigan 9-2 83 22
24. Tennessee 9-2 67 24
25. Princeton 11-1 62

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 23, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Northwestern 16, Arizona State 16, LSU 14, Texas 10, Miami 10, Michigan State 9, Texas Tech 2, Rutgers 2, Marquette 2, Georgia Tech 2, Creighton 1.

