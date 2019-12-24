USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UConn (21)
|10-0
|761
|2
|2. Oregon (4)
|10-1
|723
|3
|3. Oregon State (4)
|11-0
|710
|4
|4. Stanford (2)
|10-1
|654
|1
|5. South Carolina
|12-1
|646
|6
|6. Baylor
|9-1
|642
|5
|7. Louisville
|11-1
|594
|7
|8. Florida State
|12-0
|566
|8
|9. N.C. State
|11-0
|525
|9
|10. UCLA
|11-0
|507
|10
|11. Maryland
|9-2
|432
|11
|12. Texas A&M
|11-1
|419
|12
|13. Kentucky
|11-1
|386
|13
|14. Mississippi State
|11-2
|368
|15
|15. Indiana
|10-2
|311
|14
|16. DePaul
|10-2
|307
|16
|17. Gonzaga
|11-1
|305
|18
|18. Arizona
|11-0
|255
|19
|19. Missouri State
|9-2
|194
|17
|20. Arkansas
|11-1
|188
|20
|21. West Virginia
|9-1
|156
|25
|22. South Dakota
|11-2
|86
|21
|23. Michigan
|9-2
|83
|22
|24. Tennessee
|9-2
|67
|24
|25. Princeton
|11-1
|62
|—
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 23, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Northwestern 16, Arizona State 16, LSU 14, Texas 10, Miami 10, Michigan State 9, Texas Tech 2, Rutgers 2, Marquette 2, Georgia Tech 2, Creighton 1.
