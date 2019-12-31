USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UConn (22) 10-0 787 1 2. Oregon (6) 10-1 754 2 3. Oregon State (4) 12-0 739 3 4. Stanford 11-1 684 4 5. South Carolina 12-1 669 5 6. Baylor 10-1 652 6 7. Louisville 12-1 608 7 8. Florida State 13-0 578 8 9. N.C. State 12-0 545 9 10. UCLA 12-0 518 10 11. Maryland 10-2 455 11 12. Texas A&M 12-1 434 12 13. Kentucky 11-1 408 13 14. Mississippi State 12-2 380 14 15. Indiana 11-2 335 15 16. Gonzaga 12-1 307 17 17. DePaul 11-2 302 16 18. Arizona 12-0 258 18 19. Missouri State 9-2 208 19 20. Arkansas 12-1 195 20 21. West Virginia 9-1 171 21 22. South Dakota 12-2 118 22 23. Tennessee 10-2 76 24 24. Princeton 12-1 58 25 25. Florida Gulf Coast 13-2 36 —

Others receiving votes: Michigan 35, Minnesota 20, Arizona State 15, Northwestern 15, LSU 13, Miami 9, Texas 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Georgia Tech 3, Texas Tech 1.

