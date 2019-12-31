Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

December 31, 2019 2:05 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (22) 10-0 787 1
2. Oregon (6) 10-1 754 2
3. Oregon State (4) 12-0 739 3
4. Stanford 11-1 684 4
5. South Carolina 12-1 669 5
6. Baylor 10-1 652 6
7. Louisville 12-1 608 7
8. Florida State 13-0 578 8
9. N.C. State 12-0 545 9
10. UCLA 12-0 518 10
11. Maryland 10-2 455 11
12. Texas A&M 12-1 434 12
13. Kentucky 11-1 408 13
14. Mississippi State 12-2 380 14
15. Indiana 11-2 335 15
16. Gonzaga 12-1 307 17
17. DePaul 11-2 302 16
18. Arizona 12-0 258 18
19. Missouri State 9-2 208 19
20. Arkansas 12-1 195 20
21. West Virginia 9-1 171 21
22. South Dakota 12-2 118 22
23. Tennessee 10-2 76 24
24. Princeton 12-1 58 25
25. Florida Gulf Coast 13-2 36

Others receiving votes: Michigan 35, Minnesota 20, Arizona State 15, Northwestern 15, LSU 13, Miami 9, Texas 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Georgia Tech 3, Texas Tech 1.

