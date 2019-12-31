USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UConn (22)
|10-0
|787
|1
|2. Oregon (6)
|10-1
|754
|2
|3. Oregon State (4)
|12-0
|739
|3
|4. Stanford
|11-1
|684
|4
|5. South Carolina
|12-1
|669
|5
|6. Baylor
|10-1
|652
|6
|7. Louisville
|12-1
|608
|7
|8. Florida State
|13-0
|578
|8
|9. N.C. State
|12-0
|545
|9
|10. UCLA
|12-0
|518
|10
|11. Maryland
|10-2
|455
|11
|12. Texas A&M
|12-1
|434
|12
|13. Kentucky
|11-1
|408
|13
|14. Mississippi State
|12-2
|380
|14
|15. Indiana
|11-2
|335
|15
|16. Gonzaga
|12-1
|307
|17
|17. DePaul
|11-2
|302
|16
|18. Arizona
|12-0
|258
|18
|19. Missouri State
|9-2
|208
|19
|20. Arkansas
|12-1
|195
|20
|21. West Virginia
|9-1
|171
|21
|22. South Dakota
|12-2
|118
|22
|23. Tennessee
|10-2
|76
|24
|24. Princeton
|12-1
|58
|25
|25. Florida Gulf Coast
|13-2
|36
|—
Others receiving votes: Michigan 35, Minnesota 20, Arizona State 15, Northwestern 15, LSU 13, Miami 9, Texas 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Georgia Tech 3, Texas Tech 1.
