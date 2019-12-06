USC Upstate visits Furman

South Carolina Upstate (2-7) vs. Furman (7-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays host to South Carolina Upstate in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina Upstate beat Eastern Kentucky by 12 at home on Tuesday. Furman lost 81-78 in overtime on the road to Auburn on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Everette Hammond has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Carolina Upstate is 0-7 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Furman is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points and has allowed 61.8 points per game over its last five.

TWO STREAKS: South Carolina Upstate has dropped its last six road games, scoring 53 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Furman has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.7 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SoCon teams.

