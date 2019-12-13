USF squares off against Drexel

Drexel (5-5) vs. South Florida (5-4)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida squares off against Drexel in a non-conference matchup. Drexel fell 71-63 to La Salle last week. South Florida is coming off a 63-44 win over Dartmouth on Dec. 6.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Florida’s Laquincy Rideau has averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals while David Collins has put up 14.4 points and 2.2 steals. For the Dragons, James Butler has averaged 14.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 11 points and 5.7 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wynter has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Drexel is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Drexel offense has turned the ball over on 24.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

