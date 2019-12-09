Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah State battles Saint Katherine College

December 9, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Saint Katherine College vs. Utah State (9-1)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Utah State is coming off a 77-70 overtime home win over Fresno State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Justin Bean has averaged 15 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Aggies, while Sam Merrill has recorded 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: In 10 appearances this season, Utah State’s Justin Bean has shot 51.4 percent.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State went 9-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies scored 79.6 points per contest in those 13 games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize