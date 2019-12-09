Utah State battles Saint Katherine College

Saint Katherine College vs. Utah State (9-1)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Utah State is coming off a 77-70 overtime home win over Fresno State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Justin Bean has averaged 15 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Aggies, while Sam Merrill has recorded 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: In 10 appearances this season, Utah State’s Justin Bean has shot 51.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State went 9-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies scored 79.6 points per contest in those 13 games.

