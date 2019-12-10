Listen Live Sports

Utah State goes to 10-1, routs NAIA’s St. Katherine 94-49

December 10, 2019 11:16 pm
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brock Miller scored 22 points and Utah State improved its record to 10-1 and won their 13th straight home game by routing new NAIA member St. Katherine 94-49 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season when they opened 14-1. The home-court win streak is the longest since Utah State won 32 straight between 2009 and 2011. The program now is 28-0 against NAIA opponents and 66-0 against non-Division I competition.

Miller hit 6 of 19 from long distance and 8 of 22 from the field. Diogo Brito added 15 points and Justin Bean contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds.;

Zethan Dumpson and Austin Armstead scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for St. Katherine’s, which joins the NAIA this season after competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

