Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UTSA faces Texas-Permian Basin

December 13, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Texas-Permian Basin vs. UTSA (3-6)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA program Texas-Permian Basin. UTSA is coming off a 77-71 road win over Texas State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Roadrunners scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Through nine games, UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Roadrunners put up 69.2 points per contest across those nine games.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein