Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vander Plas leads Ohio past Tennessee Tech 81-54

December 8, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas and Jason Preston combined for 41 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists as Ohio defeated Tennessee Tech 81-54 on Sunday.

Vander Plas had 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers for the Bobcats (7-3), which won its fourth-straight game. Preston had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds and eight assists. Sylvester Ogbonda added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio led 39-25 at halftime, putting together a 21-6 run in the middle of the half. The lead was 12 with eight minutes left in the second half when Vander Plas had a 3, Preston a three-point play and Ogbonda hit a jumper in a 10-0 run that broke the game open.

Jr. Clay had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (3-7), who finished 4 of 11 (19 percent) from 3-point range.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia