Vandy goes up against Buffalo

Buffalo (5-2) vs. Vanderbilt (5-2)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt goes up against Buffalo in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo won 88-77 over William & Mary in its last outing. Vanderbilt lost 67-58 to Tulsa in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Buffalo field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Commodores are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 14 times or fewer and 0-2 when they exceed 14 turnovers. The Bulls are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 0-2 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulls have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 47 assists on 79 field goals (59.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Buffalo has assists on 55 of 87 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.