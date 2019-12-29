Listen Live Sports

VCU uses balanced attack to dump Loyola (MD) by 34 PTs

December 29, 2019 9:02 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland and De’Riante Jenkins each scored 15 points and Virginia Commonwealth used the second half to run past Loyola (MD) 85-51 on Sunday.

KeShawn Curry scored 12 points and 12 of 13 Rams that saw action scored.

VCU (10-3) used an 8-2 run in the last three minutes of the first half for a 40-31 lead. They seized control and extended the lead to 50-35 on Marcus Santos-Silva’s jumper with 14:54 left. Hyland’s 3-pointer with 73 seconds to go made it 81-51.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

The Rams begin Atlantic 10 Conference play on Thursday when they host Fordham.

Loyola (8-5), which had its five-game winning streak end, starts Patriot League play when it hosts Holy Cross on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

