Vertonghen heads Tottenham to 2-1 win at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) —

Jan Vertonghen’s stoppage-time winner gave Tottenham a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton to continue the London club’s revival under Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

The defender’s header ensured Tottenham moved above Wolves into fifth place thanks to Mourinho winning four of his opening five league games since replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Wolves drop to eighth and their longest unbeaten streak in the topflight since 1962 ends after 11 games, although they have still lost just twice in their last 19 outings in all competitions.

Advertisement

Tottenham took the lead after eight minutes.

Son Heung-min’s drive was beaten away by goalkeeper Rui Patricio but the ball was worked to Lucas Moura on the right and he slipped past flimsy challenges from Jonny and Romain Saiss. The forward glided into the area before rifling in high from an angle for his third goal in seven games under Mourinho.

Wolves struck back in the 67th minute.

Adama Traore had given the visitors problems all game and he made them pay, collecting Raul Jimenez’s pass and unleashing a shot that flew into the net from 20 yards (meters).

Tottenham then never looked like restoring their lead before the late drama when Vertonghen nodded in Christian Eriksen’s corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.