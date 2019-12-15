Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vertonghen heads Tottenham to 2-1 win at Wolves

December 15, 2019 12:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) —

Jan Vertonghen’s stoppage-time winner gave Tottenham a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton to continue the London club’s revival under Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

The defender’s header ensured Tottenham moved above Wolves into fifth place thanks to Mourinho winning four of his opening five league games since replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Wolves drop to eighth and their longest unbeaten streak in the topflight since 1962 ends after 11 games, although they have still lost just twice in their last 19 outings in all competitions.

Advertisement

Tottenham took the lead after eight minutes.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Son Heung-min’s drive was beaten away by goalkeeper Rui Patricio but the ball was worked to Lucas Moura on the right and he slipped past flimsy challenges from Jonny and Romain Saiss. The forward glided into the area before rifling in high from an angle for his third goal in seven games under Mourinho.

Wolves struck back in the 67th minute.

Adama Traore had given the visitors problems all game and he made them pay, collecting Raul Jimenez’s pass and unleashing a shot that flew into the net from 20 yards (meters).

Tottenham then never looked like restoring their lead before the late drama when Vertonghen nodded in Christian Eriksen’s corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans