Veteran pitcher Straily signs one-year deal with Korean team

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Veteran pitcher Dan Straily has signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 with the Lotte Giants, the Korea Baseball Organization club announced on Saturday.

The 31 year-old right-hander became a free agent in October after spending last season with the Baltimore Orioles, his sixth major league team.

Each KBO team is allowed two foreign pitchers with Straily joining Adrian Sampson, formerly of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who signed with the Giants in November.

