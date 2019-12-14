Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Veteran pitcher Straily signs one-year deal with Korean team

December 14, 2019 5:28 am
 
< a min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Veteran pitcher Dan Straily has signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 with the Lotte Giants, the Korea Baseball Organization club announced on Saturday.

The 31 year-old right-hander became a free agent in October after spending last season with the Baltimore Orioles, his sixth major league team.

Each KBO team is allowed two foreign pitchers with Straily joining Adrian Sampson, formerly of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who signed with the Giants in November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated