Virginia Tech football adds home-and-home vs South Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech and South Carolina have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2034 and 2035.

Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock made the announcement Wednesday.

The Hokies will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to play South Carolina in 2034 with the Gamecocks making the return trip to Blacksburg the following season.

South Carolina becomes the fourth Southeasten Conference team to schedule a home-and-home with the Hokies, joining Alabama, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

