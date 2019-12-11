Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Virginia Tech football adds home-and-home vs South Carolina

December 11, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech and South Carolina have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2034 and 2035.

Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock made the announcement Wednesday.

The Hokies will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to play South Carolina in 2034 with the Gamecocks making the return trip to Blacksburg the following season.

South Carolina becomes the fourth Southeasten Conference team to schedule a home-and-home with the Hokies, joining Alabama, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia