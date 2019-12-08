Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Virginia Tech to meet Kentucky in Belk Bowl in ACC-SEC clash

December 8, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

Virginia Tech (8-4, ACC) vs Kentucky (7-5, SEC), Dec. 31, noon ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Charlotte, North Carolina.

TOP PLAYERS

Virginia Tech: QB Hendon Hooker threw for 1,445 yards and 11 TDs and ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Hokies.

Advertisement

Kentucky: WR-turned-RB Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and caught 30 passes for 348 yards and one score. He ran for 244 yards and four TDs in a 45-13 win over Louisville on Nov. 30.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

NOTABLE

Virginia Tech: This is the school’s 27th straight bowl appearance, the longest current streak in the nation.

Kentucky: The Wildcats won three straight games, and four of their last five, to end the regular season.

LAST TIME

Kentucky 14, Virginia Tech 7. (Oct. 31, 1987)

BOWL HISTORY

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Virginia Tech will be making its second appearance in the Belk Bowl, previously defeating Arkansas 35-24 in 2016. The game marked the Hokies’ largest comeback victory in school history, roaring back from a 24-0 halftime deficit. Kentucky will be making its first appearance in the Belk Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia