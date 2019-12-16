Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vols OL Ryan Johnson says he’s transferring to Georgia Tech

December 16, 2019 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson says he’s transferring to Georgia Tech.

Johnson tweeted Monday that “I’m excited to be a Yellow Jacket and looking forward to a great season.”

Because he already has graduated, Johnson would be eligible to play for Georgia Tech next season.

Johnson announced two weeks ago that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Advertisement

After starting all 12 games for Tennessee in 2018, Johnson made only three starts as a junior this season. He did appear in all 12 regular-season games for the Volunteers this year while playing both guard spots.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Last year, Johnson started one game at right guard and 11 games at center. He made four starts in 2017 while playing center, left guard and right guard.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached