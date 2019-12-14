Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vrankic, Wertz carry Santa Clara past Sacramento St. 60-58

December 14, 2019 7:46 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Wertz hit a layup with 3 seconds left and Santa Clara beat Sacramento State 60-58 on Saturday for its 10th straight win at home.

Josip Vrankic scored 15 points with five assists and three steals for Santa Clara (10-2), which trailed 36-31 at halftime. DJ Mitchell and Guglielmo Caruso scored 10 points apiece.

Sacramento State’s Bryce Fowler tied it at 58 with a free throw before Wertz (11 points) shot the game-winner and Brandon Davis’s layup rimmed out at the buzzer.

Davis had 14 points for the Hornets (6-2), who shot 36% and committed 19 turnovers. Chibueze Jacobs added 10 points and Joshua Patton had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ethan Esposito, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Hornets, was held to only 2 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Santa Clara takes on San Jose State at home on Wednesday. Sacramento State faces Cal Poly at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

