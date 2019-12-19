Wake Forest squares off against NC A&T

NC A&T (3-9) vs. Wake Forest (6-5)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T squares up against Wake Forest in a non-conference matchup. NC A&T fell 85-71 in overtime to Kent State on Tuesday. Wake Forest is coming off a big 80-78 win over then-No. 23 Xavier on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-9 when it allows at least 58 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 58.

COLD SPELL: NC A&T has lost its last six road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 81.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.2 free throws per game this season.

