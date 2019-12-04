Listen Live Sports

Walker scores 12 to lead Morehead St. over IUPUI 56-51

December 4, 2019 9:42 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 12 points and six assists as Morehead State narrowly beat IUPUI 56-51 on Wednesday night.

Justin Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. LJ Bryan added 11 rebounds. James Baker had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Grant Weatherford had 17 points for the Jaguars (2-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Jaylen Minnett added 13 points. Elyjah Goss had 4 points and 17 rebounds.

Marcus Burk, whose 23 points per game heading into the matchup led the Jaguars, scored only 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Morehead State faces Illinois State on the road on Saturday. IUPUI takes on Ball State on the road on Saturday.

