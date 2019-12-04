Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Walker scores 20 to lead Air Force over Wyoming 86-77

December 4, 2019 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A.J. Walker tied his career high with 20 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 86-77 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for Air Force (4-5, 1-0). Ryan Swan added 17 points and five assists. Caleb Morris had 15 points for the Falcons.

Hunter Maldonado had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-6, 0-1). Jake Hendricks added 17 points and Hunter Thompson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

After a moderately low-scoring first half in which Air Force led 38-29, both teams scored 48 points in the second half.

Advertisement

The teams combined to make 31 3-pointers overall. Air Force made 17 on 30 attempts and Wyoming went 14 for 31 from 3-point distance.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Both teams play at home on Saturday. Air Force faces Nevada and Wyoming takes on New Mexico.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified