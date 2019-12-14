Listen Live Sports

Walker’s free throws allow Air Force to escape Denver, 79-75

December 14, 2019 6:29 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — A.J. Walker converted a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to secure a 79-75 Air Force win over Denver on Saturday afternoon.

Walker finished with 21 points to lead the Falcons (5-6), adding seven rebounds and dishing three assists.

Jase Townsend scored at the basket and Ray Kowalski hit a 3-pointer with :06 left to pull the Pioneers within two points. After Walker doubled the Air Force lead, Ade Murkey missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Murkey finished with 26 points and six assists to lead Denver (4-8). Townsend had 23 points and Kowalski added another 10 off the bench.

