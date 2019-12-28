Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wallace lifts UTSA past Our Lady of the Lake 99-64

December 28, 2019 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 30 points as UTSA rolled past Our Lady of the Lake 99-64 on Saturday.

Jhivvan Jackson had 20 points for UTSA (6-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Knox Hellums added 11 points. Luka Barisic had 10 points for the home team.

The 99 points were a season best for UTSA. Meanwhile, the Saints’ 28.7 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a UTSA opponent this season.

Michael Saladin had 15 points for the Saints. Marlon Williams added 13 points. Ruben Monzon had 12 points.

Advertisement

UTSA matches up against Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama