The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ware leads Jacksonville State rout of Carver College, 120-56

December 28, 2019 7:36 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 26 points off the bench and Elias Harden posted his first-career double-double as Jacksonville State throttled Carver College, 120-56 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (5-8) threatened the school record for most points in a game, which they set earlier this season when they scored 125 points against Brescia.

Harden became the first JSU player to post a double-double this season by posting 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Martin Roub added 14 points, Ty Hudson added another 12 and Derek St. Hilaire chipped in 10 points and three assists.

Antonio Gardner scored 12 points to lead Carver, which competes in the NCCAA. Marquel Gibbons and Terrance Boykin each added 11 points.

