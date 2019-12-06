Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Bulls, Box

December 6, 2019 10:19 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (100)

Paschall 5-10 3-4 13, Green 2-6 5-8 9, Cauley-Stein 5-8 0-2 10, Russell 2-8 1-2 7, Robinson III 8-12 2-2 20, Chriss 4-6 0-0 9, Looney 1-1 1-1 3, Spellman 2-3 1-1 6, Bowman 3-4 0-0 8, Poole 0-3 1-1 1, Burks 6-10 1-1 14. Totals 38-71 15-22 100.

CHICAGO (98)

Dunn 4-11 0-0 9, Markkanen 8-17 0-0 20, Carter Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Satoransky 3-7 0-0 6, LaVine 8-20 2-3 22, Gafford 3-3 0-0 6, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, White 5-10 0-0 14, Harrison 1-1 1-2 3, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, Valentine 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 39-88 3-5 98.

Golden State 23 27 27 23—100
Chicago 28 23 32 15— 98

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-24 (Bowman 2-3, Robinson III 2-4, Russell 2-8, Chriss 1-1, Spellman 1-1, Burks 1-3, Poole 0-1, Green 0-1, Paschall 0-2), Chicago 17-41 (White 4-5, LaVine 4-10, Markkanen 4-11, Valentine 3-4, Dunn 1-4, Arcidiacono 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Kornet 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 38 (Russell, Robinson III, Cauley-Stein 7), Chicago 37 (Carter Jr. 12). Assists_Golden State 24 (Bowman 6), Chicago 21 (LaVine 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, Chicago 20. Technicals_Spellman, Chicago coach Jim Boylen, Valentine 2. Ejected_Valentine. A_18,841 (20,917).

