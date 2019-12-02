Warriors-Hawks, Box

GOLDEN STATE (79)

Paschall 9-11 4-5 24, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 5-16 4-5 15, Robinson III 3-12 0-0 6, Chriss 4-11 0-0 8, Spellman 4-11 2-2 10, Bowman 5-10 0-0 10, Poole 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 33-83 10-12 79.

ATLANTA (104)

Hunter 6-14 4-4 18, Parker 4-15 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 4-4 16, Young 10-19 2-2 24, Bembry 2-5 0-0 5, Reddish 3-10 1-2 8, Fernando 0-1 0-0 0, Len 5-7 1-1 11, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 3-5 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 14-15 104.

Golden State 23 17 13 26— 79 Atlanta 20 29 27 28—104

3-Point Goals_Golden State 3-17 (Paschall 2-2, Burks 1-5, Chriss 0-1, Bowman 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Poole 0-3, Spellman 0-4), Atlanta 8-29 (Carter 2-5, Young 2-6, Hunter 2-6, Bembry 1-2, Reddish 1-5, Len 0-1, Parker 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Spellman, Paschall 9), Atlanta 38 (Bembry, Jones 8). Assists_Golden State 17 (Paschall 6), Atlanta 21 (Young 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Atlanta 12. A_14,278 (18,118).

