The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Warriors-Hornets, Box

December 4, 2019 9:52 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (91)

Paschall 6-13 2-2 16, Green 2-6 1-2 5, Cauley-Stein 3-4 2-4 8, Russell 7-14 1-1 18, Robinson III 4-10 0-0 8, Looney 3-8 1-3 7, Spellman 2-3 0-0 5, Chriss 0-2 2-2 2, Bowman 3-8 0-0 7, Poole 0-3 0-0 0, Burks 6-7 1-1 15. Totals 36-78 10-15 91.

CHARLOTTE (106)

Bridges 4-6 0-0 10, Washington 4-10 0-2 9, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Rozier 10-20 0-0 25, Graham 10-22 3-3 33, Zeller 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Batum 1-2 0-0 3, Bacon 1-3 1-2 4, Monk 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 40-87 5-8 106.

Golden State 20 34 22 15— 91
Charlotte 28 30 28 20—106

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-23 (Russell 3-8, Paschall 2-3, Burks 2-3, Spellman 1-1, Bowman 1-3, Robinson III 0-1, Poole 0-2, Green 0-2), Charlotte 21-48 (Graham 10-16, Rozier 5-14, Bridges 2-3, Bacon 1-1, Batum 1-2, Washington 1-4, Monk 1-5, Zeller 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 37 (Cauley-Stein 7), Charlotte 44 (Graham, Rozier 7). Assists_Golden State 18 (Green 6), Charlotte 30 (Graham 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 12, Charlotte 20. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_14,355 (19,077).

