Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Jazz, Box

December 13, 2019 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
GOLDEN STATE (106)

Robinson III 5-10 0-0 10, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 0-4 0-0 0, Russell 8-20 0-0 18, Burks 10-16 2-2 24, Spellman 1-3 0-0 2, Chriss 4-7 4-7 12, Lee 7-11 4-6 21, Evans 4-14 4-4 13, Poole 1-3 1-3 4. Totals 41-91 15-22 106.

UTAH (114)

Bogdanovic 8-18 8-10 32, O’Neale 6-11 0-0 14, Gobert 6-9 3-4 15, Mitchell 10-19 5-7 28, Ingles 5-9 2-2 13, J.Green 1-8 2-2 5, Niang 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 0-2 4-6 4. Totals 37-79 24-31 114.

Golden State 29 27 28 22—106
Utah 22 27 37 28—114

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-29 (Lee 3-5, Burks 2-4, Russell 2-12, Evans 1-1, Poole 1-3, Spellman 0-1, Looney 0-1, Robinson III 0-2), Utah 16-38 (Bogdanovic 8-13, Mitchell 3-9, O’Neale 2-4, Ingles 1-3, Niang 1-3, J.Green 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 48 (Chriss 13), Utah 43 (Gobert 15). Assists_Golden State 19 (Chriss 5), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 26, Utah 20. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Delay of game). A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated