Warriors-Jazz, Box

GOLDEN STATE (106)

Robinson III 5-10 0-0 10, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 0-4 0-0 0, Russell 8-20 0-0 18, Burks 10-16 2-2 24, Spellman 1-3 0-0 2, Chriss 4-7 4-7 12, Lee 7-11 4-6 21, Evans 4-14 4-4 13, Poole 1-3 1-3 4. Totals 41-91 15-22 106.

UTAH (114)

Bogdanovic 8-18 8-10 32, O’Neale 6-11 0-0 14, Gobert 6-9 3-4 15, Mitchell 10-19 5-7 28, Ingles 5-9 2-2 13, J.Green 1-8 2-2 5, Niang 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 0-2 4-6 4. Totals 37-79 24-31 114.

Golden State 29 27 28 22—106 Utah 22 27 37 28—114

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-29 (Lee 3-5, Burks 2-4, Russell 2-12, Evans 1-1, Poole 1-3, Spellman 0-1, Looney 0-1, Robinson III 0-2), Utah 16-38 (Bogdanovic 8-13, Mitchell 3-9, O’Neale 2-4, Ingles 1-3, Niang 1-3, J.Green 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 48 (Chriss 13), Utah 43 (Gobert 15). Assists_Golden State 19 (Chriss 5), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 26, Utah 20. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Delay of game). A_18,306 (18,306).

