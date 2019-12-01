Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Warriors-Magic, Box

December 1, 2019 9:02 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (96)

Paschall 6-14 5-6 17, Green 4-6 2-2 11, Cauley-Stein 5-10 1-2 11, Burks 6-16 2-3 15, Robinson III 8-16 0-0 19, Spellman 3-7 1-1 7, Chriss 0-2 3-4 3, Bowman 4-12 3-3 12, Poole 0-8 1-2 1. Totals 36-91 18-23 96.

ORLANDO (100)

Isaac 4-9 5-6 14, Gordon 2-11 3-4 8, Birch 2-5 3-6 7, Fultz 6-12 2-3 14, Fournier 13-21 0-0 32, Iwundu 0-2 2-2 2, Bamba 2-7 0-0 4, Augustin 0-5 0-0 0, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 8-15 0-1 19. Totals 37-87 15-22 100.

Golden State 22 29 20 25— 96
Orlando 26 25 21 28—100

3-Point Goals_Golden State 6-23 (Robinson III 3-6, Green 1-1, Bowman 1-3, Burks 1-5, Paschall 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Spellman 0-2, Poole 0-4), Orlando 11-33 (Fournier 6-10, Ross 3-8, Isaac 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Fultz 0-1, Bamba 0-3, Augustin 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Cauley-Stein 12), Orlando 48 (Isaac 11). Assists_Golden State 21 (Green 7), Orlando 21 (Fultz 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, Orlando 20. A_15,052 (18,846).

