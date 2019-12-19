Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Trail Blazers, Box

December 19, 2019 12:36 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (112)

Robinson III 6-13 0-0 17, Green 2-6 2-4 7, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-2 12, Russell 9-23 3-4 26, Lee 1-7 2-2 4, Spellman 2-5 1-2 5, Chriss 2-2 6-9 10, Paschall 5-10 0-0 11, Poole 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-6 0-0 2, Burks 6-20 0-0 16. Totals 41-103 14-23 112.

PORTLAND (122)

Bazemore 2-6 0-0 5, Anthony 7-17 2-2 17, Whiteside 8-14 0-0 16, Lillard 9-20 11-13 31, McCollum 11-19 5-6 30, Tolliver 2-3 1-1 6, Labissiere 3-6 4-4 10, Trent Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Simons 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-97 25-28 122.

Golden State 29 37 26 20—112
Portland 40 27 30 25—122

3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-38 (Robinson III 5-7, Russell 5-12, Burks 4-9, Green 1-1, Paschall 1-4, Evans 0-1, Poole 0-2, Lee 0-2), Portland 9-31 (McCollum 3-8, Lillard 2-8, Tolliver 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-5, Labissiere 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (Chriss 10), Portland 57 (Whiteside 23). Assists_Golden State 24 (Russell 7), Portland 19 (Lillard 13). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Portland 22. Technicals_Portland coach Terry Stotts. A_19,393 (19,393).

